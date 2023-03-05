Following WWII, Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir became famous via a philosophy called existentialism, meaning roughly, the necessity of making one’s own existence in a world that’s meaningless and often hurtful. These two intellectuals found themselves in quite plush circumstances when minting aphorisms on the subject, even if some of those Left Bank cafes weren’t well heated back then.
Others have expressed the same sort of thinking as well. For instance, one great musician declared that the world’s a pile of crap, but it’s the only crap game in town. I.e., live with it, and create your own circumstances within the chaos.
All that thinking of course hit the American mainstream in the ‘60s and ‘70s, if in different forms. But what of today’s Ukraine?
All they’re doing is LIVING their existentialism, or so it seems; and on a daily basis. They aren’t sitting in cafes and scribbling compulsively on the subject; they’re busy fighting for life, and often without heat or electricity, not to mention the right ammo or even food! In our own well-heated homes and generally, with full bellies, can we feel the reality of that desperate struggle in this rubble-strewn, ultra-gallant swath of the world?
Not easily. But its denizens again seem to be reflecting the best in existentialism (not to mention EST and other such movements that came later, essentially enjoining people to stop being passive victims). In today’s Ukraine this philosophy in action is thrilling to behold, but as sad, unfair, and tragic as all wars, especially David and Goliath ones, can be.
I realize of course that I shouldn’t speak only of Ukraine here. I should mention poor Jimmy Lai, too, and all the rest of the poor types flung into horrid Hong Kong prisons by judges complying with dictatorial Chinese Communist directives; and of course dissidents, even the mildest, in that Big Brother colossus itself, including recent opponents of rigid anti-Covid rules there.
What of brave “rebels” coming forward in the mullahs’ Iran, especially numerous young women who’ve put lives on the line for at least a modicum of personal liberty? Within a movement that’s already seen far too many of these young lives ended? That kind of existential courage is dizzying and admirable, too.
] I concede that I’m moving around a bit here, instead of concentrating only on beleaguered Ukraine. But while I’m being tangential, I might as well unload, too, about supine foreign policy-makers in the West who’ve in a way helped create such human disasters, and this brand of sad existentialism, too. How so?
Well moving backward, I wish that in the ‘70s we’d had a more “hard hat” president than James Carter, an American leader who could have vigorously supported the relatively decent Shah of Iran as a lesser evil worth propping up, instead of demanding the impossible, and allowing the Khomeini dictatorship to take root there. And one that unfortunately still runs the country.
Even farther back, we could have less half-heartedly aided China’s Chiang Kai-shek during their civil war, corrupt as American Lefties then called him; instead of allowing the horrendous Mao to win out, creating a Communist dictatorship that’s wrecked so many lives in that huge country (think simply of the millions who perished during the Cultural Revolution).
Today? I flatly wish that Mr. Biden hadn’t been president when signals, strong and bold ones, needed to be sent to Putin as he amassed troops on the Ukrainian border. Right from the debacle of America’s ill-conceived withdrawal from Afghanistan, Vlad saw Joe’s colors boldly, or shall we say, wanly displayed.
So now where these oppressors oppress with sadistic glee, we watch real existential behavior take root in response. Not simply as Paris notebook jottings cum libations; nor as hirsute movements originating on the plush California coast of the ‘70s.
But as the kind that truly inspires via acts of incredible bravery, if as tragically as Sartre and de Beauvoir said was the norm on this planet. In today’s Ukraine, yes, yes, and yes! But less so where this preachy couple once roosted…
