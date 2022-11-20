There’s obviously been a huge outpouring of books and articles on the subject of depression, which often stems from a loss or string of losses in personal life, especially in the realm of love. Now there ought to be a new efflorescence of work in a sub-field we might call “political depression.”
Because this country is full of people with politically-induced heavy hearts. From regret about things they can’t say? In part. From a sense of being wronged, yet with little to do about it? That, too. From knowing that more controversial changes (court-packing, etc.) may follow? No question. and that a heavily-tilted media sector will at best, be wan in critiquing a far Left that’s so influential with the new administration? For sure.
Yes, there ought to be a new specialty within the psychology field, and I’m not saying that tongue in cheek.
It should be noted that depressives of any stripe are generally not bad people. They’re usually hardest on themselves alone, and not nearly so harmful as narcissists, not to mention sociopaths, who don’t care about others or much of anything (but their own image and needs) with any deep feeling.
The old view that depression is anger turned inward remains valid. Of course one hardly dares note these days that there’s all that ire in the land. Given that it’s becoming ever less cool to air any of it, even in measured fashion, such anger often gets buried … deep down. Leading to plain and utter depression, which is never fun.
I wonder, however, whether “progressive” therapists would be able to deal with Trump-oriented depressives, or even ex-Trumpers (or lapsed ones). One would hope so, but true ecumenicism and an ability to see good on all sides of the spectrum has taken a tumble in this land.
If any such shrinks joined in wanting to “reprogram” the unregenerate who won’t endorse a full Leftist agenda, that would hardly be helpful to these melancholy types, and there have to be many about.
The problem was less extant back when (i.e., even a few decades ago). Clients or self-help readers wanted to get help for this affliction, but to reiterate, it generally stemmed from loss in the personal arena, and mostly involving serious relationships.
Now we’re on a different page nationally. and isn’t it the business of mental health experts to see when that page has turned? and to try and understand, and in the process, ditch any personal preconceptions or prejudices that get in the way?
Because is there ever sadness in the current U.S! Intensifying other sources of melancholy, such as what one might call a kind of cultural depression, too. I.e., wistful inner sighs for the days of bygone sitcoms, music and such, versus what frequently seems un-nutritive in today’s entertainment world.
But now this political obsession has come to the fore, with all the force of a runaway train. There’s certainly a growth opportunity here for mental health specialists, but hopefully, not for charlatans or just single-track, self-centered ones. Hopefully...
And I suppose some might argue that hey, the reverse of all this was already around during the Trump years, too. However, those in, say, the ultra-progressive SF Bay Area who put “resistance” signs on lawns or in windows seemed far more outwardly angry and able to “exteriorize” than what you’d call simply depressed. In many cases they were ready, willing, and able to fight. and that fight has now been won.
For the other side a sense of hopelessness sits like a big, dark cloud (I don’t mean to echo the Eagles here), looming above the heads of millions. Meaning much depression, and again, politically-derived depression.
It’s time this issue gets addressed, and not by those on “The View” or by Colbert and other cynics; but by genuinely caring listeners with good hearts and adept psychological sense and experience. Yes, therapy in this regard could well become a growth industry in America.
Though I guess heartbreak associated with unrequited love, errant grandchildren, you name it will also remain important on the depression landscape. Whatever form one has, including the political kind, good luck in finding the right support system or even jogging routine to make that dark cloud feel less relentlessly oppressive. Which all should be able to cheer…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.