Sometimes I discuss the human past writ large, including huge events like World War I. But also (as a rank amateur) the past writ small, and familial. Which can nonetheless feel significant to those who’ve endured what follows.
I.e., formation of what I call “the left-out child,” and which can run into adulthood in a variety of ways, and not always pleasantly. Often derived from the fact that some parents seem to favor (whether consciously or unconsciously) other children among those they have. Due to looks, gender, and so on. Or problems stemming from their own backgrounds.
By-products for such “left-out” kids can be inexplicable parental silences, fits of indifference, and worse, anger, or even abuse. In addition, there are obviously and unfortunately, stimulant-addicted elders. Whose offspring in my opinion should eventually try Al-Anon and other groups of that sort, where in a discreet environment they’ll meet others who’ve grappled with similar pasts. And which once made little sense.
One key part of creating the “left-out child” is how dad, mom (or both) can’t be honest about their proclivities, biases, and sometimes, downright antipathy. And this is especially true of the two-faced, which becomes confusing and difficult for affected kids.
That’s because such parents are often great smilers in public and can beguile like mad. In brief, they put on a good show. Where in private, the poor, left-out child gets anything but these pleasing smiles, finding Hydes versus public Jekylls, and all too frequently. Since these parents seem so happy with others, left-out children often think that what’s wrong (behind closed doors) is entirely their own fault.
Which is tragic. Even in adulthood when they try and piece all this together, it remains difficult for such people to overcome an inveterate habit of self-blame. Particularly when family members and friends so often validated the cheerful exteriors of those now aging parents, basically taking ‘em as the whole story. Most charitably, I suppose, those people were acting roles (including as parents) which they thought suitable.
But can’t such exteriors ever be authentic guides? Of course they can. There are indeed, and thankfully, “what you see is what you get” types, ones who are fully consistent in their feelings. And these generally make well-adjusted parents.
The two-faced aren’t at all like that. The problem being that many (if you dig deeply enough) are narcissists, borderline personalities, and even worse. Such phonies drape their true characters in skilled outer disguises, so adeptly that as in the old country song, even psychologically seasoned types can be “almost persuaded.” Making the left-out child again self-doubt, or worse, self-loathe. As in: these problems must all be my doing.
Can therapists even get taken in by such parental types? For sure.
What of psychics? Some of those can be worthwhile, I feel. Not always, but sometimes. Given that the best got their ability to read people and what hurts them from their own childhood chagrins. No suffering, no wisdom? So it often seems.
Back to our theme, and the fact that it’s no fun at all feeling oneself an un-needed child. What of an adult with such a background? Well, even when that former marginalization, that puzzling parental comportment of yore has been surmounted via occupational success, good child-rearing of one’s own, money, and so forth, the pain can still persist, or at least intermittently. Rarely does it go away in any thorough sense.
Which is why those topflight psychics often have melancholy in their faces. Not to mention some of our great musicians or novelists.
Back again to etiology. Here’s what I sometimes think re certain people: They try hard to be stupid and succeed! As they do at being phobic. Or addicted. Or irrational. Or unfair. And not least, two-faced. Yes, in many cases, and in a strange way, they do succeed at such behaviors.
Which is mostly what produces “the left-out child.” And a sometimes tormented adult later on.
The antidote? If the challenged parent(s) can somehow swing it, loving the child consistently is a key one. And being authentically happy that the kid’s around. Plus making such offspring feel they are important to them. (Which does not mean chanting a rote “good job” after each and every move they make!)
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.