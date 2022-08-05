One ain’t supposed to indulge in the bittersweet bath of regret, or regretful thoughts; instead it’s best to get on with life today, right? Of course it is.
Yet certain regrets do tug and gnaw, and won’t reliably vamoose, no matter how much one rationally tries to evict them for good. That’s not the way it works in this department.
Surely I must be alone by having this or that regret of mine? That’s often how it feels, but in actuality, not what obtains in the wider world.
Regrets abound even for those who’ve putatively reached the top, having scored the way most would have liked to do. All sorts of high-placed personnel at big companies truly succeeded at their craft, gaining plenty of money in the process, plus fine homes, vehicles, and so forth.
But as many of those types hit retirement age some still rue, and painfully so, all the lost hours they could have spent with their offspring; i.e., many hours, days, and weeks they devoted to their high-pressure work positions and requirements, large amounts of precious time they can’t get back. Interviews conducted by the “executive coach” Marshall Goldsmith (in his book “The Earned Life”) make this clear, as much as many who never attained such heights may envy those biggies sketched therein.
Or let’s segue to a man named Dean Martin. This self-assured gent sang, starred in movies, had a hit TV program, frolicked with the Rat Pack, and lived (like those execs) in sumptuous surroundings. Look how he made something truly significant of himself, after starting out in hardscrabble circumstances. Even the booze he was purportedly consuming by the gallon was often just apple juice on this or that show. Dean didn’t like late nights and enjoyed getting up to play golf in the fresh morning air. What misgivings could there be for such an icon?
And yet after his son Dino, Jr. was killed piloting a military plane in the ‘80s the famed crooner and bon vivant was also stricken by inconsolable regrets. Dean kept wishing he’d given his son more of himself while possible, and no one could make him think otherwise, as he spiraled down into depression during the latter part of his life, isolating himself from longtime friends.
Does the present author have regrets, too? Of course. For instance, one sometimes blurts out things one shouldn’t to certain people. One wishes one had thought it all through before ceding to impulse. But then it’s too late, the miscue intermittently has effects on one’s psyche, and hence ... Old Man (or Lady) Regret stays prominent in a life that’s supposed to be lived fully in the present.
Most every philosopher over time has hyped exactly that view – i.e., the need to inhabit the moment, not some hazy future, nor the vanished past. But I’d wager that many are nonetheless clawed by the sharp fingernails of those individual pasts, or at least certain aspects of them. and there are no easily available cures.
So maybe cut yourself a break? By realizing you’re not alone with such nagging regrets? Yes, each person’s has specific elements that hurt in a truly individual, sui generis manner; but (to cite an old Tom Jones song title), this is not unusual at all.
So I guess my advice isn’t that you simply MUST get over this or that cloying regret, savoring only what you’ve now got and hope to retain. Better instead to realize that even the most apparently successful also have them, ones that give them pain they can’t fully extinguish.
Realizing again that you’re far from alone in this realm may help more than anything else. Edith Piaf’s “Non, je ne regrette rien” (“I regret nothing”)? Not many in this big world of ours can say that, particularly when old age takes over. So to me it’s downright beneficial to realize this maybe clichéd truth, but one too many seem to forget: that pretty well all of us DO have regrets, a central part of being human.
I know they’re no fun, but you can love yourself even as you continue to rue those wrong turns and mistakes you once made.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
