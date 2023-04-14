People who know from experience say that prolonged hunger is among the worst torments a human can endure. These days of course we euphemize with the term “food insecurity,” as, for example, when discussing (with full bellies) drought conditions that have been making life, while it lasts, a living hell for millions in countries like Somalia.
I knew a Holocaust survivor who in Auschwitz (the work detail part) thought only of having bread to his heart’s content. At one point he stole from a bin of potatoes and endured a couple dozen smacks over the head with a two by four. At another he and a fellow inmate working outside the camp filched the Nazi supervisor’s scrumptious lunch. While then watching his friend being hung slowly for ‘sabotage,” this man blacked out. With hands tied he somehow eluded his own execution, running on automatic pilot to the woods. He was shot in the ankle, but landed up for a time with Polish partisans, before more camp experiences where hunger remained a constant feature.
This alum of a school of true hard knocks also witnessed a father and son fight over a piece of bread in Auschwitz. Hunger was that central, as it even was (if less so) in Nazi-occupied Paris and other such cities during wartime.
All this to highlight the fact that “food insecurity” is something to avoid and also to preclude. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen following America’s poorly-planned pullout from Afghanistan, leaving many there – hard again as it is for the full-bellied to feel – in starvation conditions during the ensuing months. Yes, starvation! They deserved better…
Meanwhile, we focus on our own sometimes trivial concerns, me included. It’s certainly difficult to empathize with quotidian hunger if you yourself aren’t in that state. In his taut masterpiece, “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich,” Solzhenitsyn said the warm can’t feel the cold, i.e., the millions who basically froze to death in Stalin’s gulags. And did he and confreres, many dying young, experience hunger, too? Only every day. That’s why “Solz” was careful to eat even fish bones slowly (because as he also declared, food eaten quickly, especially when you have so little, isn’t food).
A couple centuries earlier Nicolas Chamfort said there were two classes of people: those with more dinners than appetite, and those with more appetite than dinners. It’s still of course the case in today’s world.
Sanctimonious progressives sometimes talk about hunger, but not of course re that Biden-instigated Afghan disaster. Nor much re needless “food insecurity” that’s come to the former bread basket of Ukraine, in a conflict that wouldn’t have occurred pre-Biden. Mainly the Berns et al. live too well to feel such problems at all.
Of course we have a contrary issue in this country, one called obesity. Though being thin as a rail isn’t always healthy, either – think poor Karen Carpenter in that regard. However, our penchant for incessant, unchecked or careless eating is indeed a problem in America, bringing enhanced susceptibility to Covid and a number of other maladies (you all know the list).
But imagine if one day, and not long from now, “food insecurity” becomes mainstream, afflicting Americans in myriad numbers, yes, with stomachs grumbling for days and weeks on end. The result? Already widespread street violence will doubtless increase greatly. Even now there are too few trammels against all this, but it’ll be worse when criminals are ravenously hungry on a daily basis.
And then the elites will cry out “Let ‘em eat cake?” (Or “brioche” in the French original?...)
That would have even less effect than Marie Antoinette’s supposed exhortation to the masses back in 1789. What if our supply chain really goes haywire? What about cyber-terror? What if the Chinese buy up even more of our farmland? What if…? The list again goes on and on.
At the least, effects of prolonged, mass hunger do need to be thought of proactively, and while there’s still time. And yes, in America...
It’s as central an issue as the opposite one now so hyped of emotional eating and the rest. Oh, and while we’re at it: can we at least cut out those hotdog or chicken wing-eating contests?
