Families are important entities, aren’t they. But sometimes of course bringing deleterious effects … and for life.
Of course familial woes ain’t everything. Looking, for example, at old pictures of the young cut down early in WW II, smiling sweetly before their untimely demise, one can tell from those faces that many of these guys had had mainly good childhoods. And through no fault of their own, look what happened to them.
And then there are others who in different ways had bitter ones, and who as adult curmudgeons, hairsplitters, blowhards, etc. manage to keep going into their 90s! Of course some of those depart early, too.
Articles are supposed to have themes, and this one better get to one, and soon! Perhaps it’s best to cite Tolstoy’s famous line, to the effect that “happy families are all alike [while] every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”
And I think the esteemed Russian scribe had a point. Though obviously few in this life get through unscathed. But when push comes to shove, who wouldn’t like to be raised in a mostly contented home?
If that didn’t happen, you know who I’d select for the ideal therapist? Someone who’d also suffered back when. I simply don’t think a prince or princess type can “get it” very well.
Because (in one of my own aphorisms) he or she who has had a complicated childhood will have a complicated adulthood. Re the former part of a life, in what ways? There are obviously many, but fundamental is having had one parent or both who were often putting on an act. That ersatz quality and two-facedness generally creates unhappiness in a kid, because eventually this offspring grown into an adult has to see these parents for what they were, which was at least in part, phonies.
Good parents who craft happy families are real people, and even simple ones, it seems. Good families, too?
In most aspects I’d say yes. Kids growing up in them basically know what to expect. They experience both love and boundaries. Money? That’s far from central here. Many poor families of different racial or ethnic backgrounds have been mostly happy ones. And many rich ones?
As we know, some of those can bring on kids who become adult addicts, pampered n’er do wells, etc. … and do I blame these offspring? In some ways yes, in some ways no.
For if you come from a relatively or more than relatively unhappy family it’s up to you to try and craft a better adult self, and the sooner the better. I.e., to learn what works for you and to get suitable support to facilitate that. What may also help is moving a plane ride away from one’s original milieu.
Instead of hating parents, what such offspring must do is fillet out what’s not right for them, while retaining (from their nurturing) what does. With such parents and families, it’s best at some point to decide and without any rancor: I’ve little more to hope for here. The leopard(s) won’t change spots, so let’s take the best of their role model and ditch the rest.
Many artistes who gave us fine, enriching works certainly had rocky childhoods. While many good doctors, lawyers, welders, or yes, parents had happy ones. They, too, can make their contributions.
You obviously aren’t able at birth to order up one’s family of choice. But there are friends and relationships that can eventually become great comforts. And sometimes that’s vital. While for others, it’s just fine to stay in the old parental orbit, and all the way through.
No one size fits all here. Meanwhile, hope as you deal with these issues that a war or even a riot or medical emergency doesn’t zero in on you! For all of us, whether emanating from Tolstoy’s proverbially happy or unhappy families, the best laid plans (of mice and men) can indeed collapse, and fast! Before that happens, as often occurs in life, better decide which kind of background you had, and try to put together a modified, useful self that’s right for you on the (hopefully) long road of adulthood.
Mistakes? Sure, you’ll make a few en route, as Frank S. might also have told you.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
