You may think you’ve heard it elsewhere, but “fratrophobia” is my own term, one obviously having to do with a fear of one’s bro, or bros. I guess if a woman’s had the same problem with sister(s), it could be called sorellaphobia? Doesn’t sound as good, does it.
Now then: does such a problem go far back in time? Only to Cain and Abel, as one of my Bible-steeped friends said a bit sardonically. He could also have cited King John and Richard the Lionheart, etc., etc.
How about a couple brother-rivalry anecdotes set in 20th-century America? One involves Swing era bandleaders Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, who’d gone their separate ways in the mid-‘30s, both successfully. By the early ‘50s, however, Jimmy was burned out and drinking heavily at a New York hotel where he lived; so the tough Dorsey mom instructed strong, forthright Tommy to get his brother out of there. and in the twilight of their lives, they formed a band together.
But at one point Tommy was away for several weeks and Jimmy decided to cut an unusual version of “So Rare,” featuring singers and his own alto sax. When Tommy returned and learned of it, he blew a fuse, excoriating his brother for essentially fooling with the formula! Instead of congratulating him (on a record that became an unexpected hit). Fraternal rivalry, right?
Another such anecdote involves the great St. Louis Cards’ hurler of the ‘30s, Dizzy Dean, whose brother Paul, also a pitcher, was more down to earth (but nicknamed Daffy Dean anyway). In one doubleheader Diz won the first game, giving up only a few hits. and in the second Paul won, too, but via a no-hitter. Which gave his bro a fit! Very competitive, Dizzy supposedly put it this way (more or less) and in thick southern brogue: “Iffen you’d tole me you was gonna throw a no-hitter, Paul, I would have, too!”
So brothers can sometimes compete, or tiff? For sure. But I think the phenomenon of fratrophobia goes well beyond that.
I don’t know that the father of psychology, Herr Freud, ever got to the bottom of it, or tried to do so. I do remember him writing about being the maternal favorite, which he was as his mom’s eldest boy, and which can impact an entire life, as it obviously did his.
And this is a key point. The etiology of fratrophobia or any other flavor of sibling relations does go back to parents, and whom they consciously or unconsciously favored, etc.
But I still haven’t tried to define this term or explain it clearly. Let’s put it this way: imagine that you wanted to hide the very best of you and what you do from your brother(s), for fear of competition? Envy? Imitation? Hype? Derision? and so forth…
Of course I can’t expect everyone to understand this. Given that each person’s psychiatric shoes pinch differently, right? For instance, some guys have a gaggle of brothers and get along famously with all of them. (The quality of parents again having a lot to do with that.) In this regard I think of someone like football’s “Gronk,” though he certainly jousted physically with his bros growing up in the Buffalo area. Which, however, helped prepare him for tough NFL tacklers!
What about women with a bunch of sisters? Some get along well with all of them; some with none. Or how about one girl with a slew of brothers? Again, there are all sorts of variations here, and most of us are limited in our understanding due to our own particular experiences. Even a retired therapist I know, who co-existed smoothly with his own brothers, was quite mystified when I introduced this concept of fratrophobia to him. On such issues people stay in their own psychological lanes, I suppose, rather like trotters.
But the impact of all this can be great, and for the better part of a lifetime. It can condition a number of choices that wouldn’t otherwise have been made.
Well that’s all I can give you for now on “fratrophobia.” Then of course there’s the “only child” syndrome, maybe to be addressed on another occasion, starting with a fellow you may have heard of named … Sinatra.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
