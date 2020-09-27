A fellow named Biden currently running for America’s presidency certainly lends himself to the satirically-inclined, unless of course they’re constrained (as millions seem to be these days) by party-line affiliations and loyalty tests. But some of us don’t feel quite the same trammels, and re this Democratic candidate, I’ll bet the first word that comes to many minds, including my own, is … “basement!” (Almost rings like the word “plastics” did in “The Graduate.”)
For some reason I can see ahead to a potentially victorious Mr. Biden taking a small victory lap Nov. 3 in his ... home cellar! This quintessential figurehead, this symbol, this “for-lack-of-better” candidate propped up ahead of Klobuchar, Liz W., Cory B., and the rest might then stick mainly to a White House rec room even during his presidency?
Why not? Let’s riff a bit here. Biden’s supposedly used to that part of the house anyway, or at least so runs the shibboleth these days. And hey, all this could certainly help a vital sector of the economy. Yes, I can envisage a real job opportunity for blue-collar specialists refurbishing at considerable cost and with real expertise a large cellar room or series of rooms in the White House, where Mr. Biden could continue spending a significant chunk of his time. With a pool table and one for ping pong, and a big-screen TV? And hotlines to biggies around the world, and also to those puppet-masters who count so much within his own party? Again: why not?
Of course some of these drywallers, electricians, and such may well have opted for the Donald. But money talks, and what a splendid basement that could become!
I remember doing research at the Library of Congress circa 1990, where old card catalogues still had to be consulted down in a basement, too, of the Jefferson or maybe it was the Madison building. Now of course all their huge holdings are found via a few clicks online.
Which segues me to the fact that Biden, too, would need a nice computer down in his White House lair, cum iPads and smartphones (the latter to supplement those red hotline ones). And a teleprompter? Why not? Plus sleek, well-appointed couches, armchairs, hassocks, mirrors, but wait: now we’re getting into the decorating end of things. And wham, there’s another large job opportunity to the tune of big bucks. What an amazing pad this White House basement could end up becoming!
And I can just see the reverential pilgrimages made down there by such geriatric heavies in Congress as Pelosi or Schumer, and maybe not quite so reverentially from Bernie or AOC, trying to hold Mr. Biden to an agenda, that is, if he can take time out from his rec room activities (or non-activities)!
And his talks from the “presidential basement” could become the equivalent of FDR’s fireside radio chats, if without quite the same national impact, verve, and cogency. But I could see that happening…
In theory, this subterranean bent would give the media plenty to gab about, right? Of course a President Biden would get a much freer pass when it comes to most scribes and talkmeisters than ever President Trump received. The satire (so appealingly near at hand) might not cross party lines that well?
Although I suppose even a Fallon or Colbert might finally consent to call Biden something like “the basement president,” all the while affirming that this dolled-up figurehead remains such a welcome relief after Trump! But if the satire started snowballing nationally, even card-carrying progressives would perforce have to ski or snowboard in the stuff themselves.
One plus: from all this basement time, Mr. Biden would perhaps derive more empathy for the many millennials who’ve gone home to live in family cellars, too, while contemplating their futures. And a second one: if Biden ever gets despondent and thinks perhaps of jumping, it would be hard for him to go down far from a rec room, right?
Yes, I think such a “basement presidency” could be a real possibility, with of course much delegation to Kamala and a number of others. After all, Mr. Biden has already gotten plenty used to having others do his thinking for him!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
