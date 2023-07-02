Years ago I read a memoir by Jacques Lusseyran, “And There Was Light.” This fellow was a courageous French resistant in WW II, where any false step could mean capture, torture, or death.
Such a man knew the perils of his enterprise, and even though blind, or BECAUSE he was blind, used his disability positively. Especially to feel, really feel, with his remaining and sharpened senses whom he could trust and who was a potential double-dealer (and there were many such).
Given that almost nobody under Nazi occupation in Europe was eating or living very well. Unless of course opting to be a “collabo,” and making valuable bucks by ratting out others known to be in such and such a Resistance organization.
So this Lusseyran turned his awful blindness into a plus, making lemonade from truly sour lemons, indeed. Or as Nietzsche famously put it, that which doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.
For Lusseyran and others like him were playing a grim game where such as Klaus Barbie of the Lyon Gestapo could play Beethoven to drown out screams from a floor below. There the captured got fingernails pulled, shocks applied to intimates, repeated near-drownings in tubs, etc. Or ended up in places like Buchenwald, as Lusseyran did. This wasn’t at all light-hearted “Hogan’s Heroes” fare; this was the real thing.
Recently I picked up another book on the subject, regarding a French lady who via her bravery, even under torture, became a highly decorated spy. And had she, too, overcome physical problems, yet grown acute in other ways? Absolutely.
The book’s initial pages rivet you and tell you again, that that which doesn’t do you in can indeed, make you stronger. (Hero or heroine-strong.)
Re our main theme regarding the formation via suffering of heightened intuition, this Odette Brailly was born in 1912; and only a few years later her dad got into combat against the inevitable enemy coming across the Rhine in WW I. He survived gas attacks and the 1916 hell of Verdun, but died in a German mortar assault that killed a bunch of others.
Mourning the loss of his only son, Odette’s grandpa kept encouraging the girl to remember. And to be ready for another round in a couple decades or so (showing his own prescience). And when the time came, to do her part...
Despite the fact that she got polio at age seven, was paralyzed for over 12 months, and then went blind, too, for more than three long years! But she also sharpened her senses thereby, including by absorbing good classical music; and eventually, her mom found a herbal specialist who began to cure this afflicted daughter after standard doctors had given up. It took two more years, but finally and blessedly, Odette got her sight back.
And again, she now had her intuition(s) on high alert! and plenty of patriotic courage, yes courage to survive beatings and torture I can’t describe here, and the rest of what none of us ever want to endure – all to help her embattled country free itself from the crippling Nazi grip. And it took one who’d been crippled herself to really go far beyond what most of us could give in the service of such a noble cause. In good part, too, because she knew whom to trust and who not to; and how to resist even the most oily and practiced of questioners, using their abominable “methods.”
Re relying on one’s intuitions, one of my own aphorisms sometimes comes to mind in this regard: “whatever you suspect is correct.” and another brief one on how you get these intuitions primed: “no suffering, no wisdom.” Think only of the great psychics who experienced unhappiness in their own childhoods and because of that, along with innate sensitivity, can feel others’ problems, how they tick, and above all, who’s the real article and who isn’t.
So if you, too, have gone through trials and travails you wish you could have avoided, maybe on the plus side your own intuitions have been heightened in the process. Well go ahead and use ‘em! Because as a celebrated philosopher once put it, the (instinctual) heart has its reasons that reason knows not of!
