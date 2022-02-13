Being obsessed about something healthy (versus, say, compulsive shopping or stimulant use) is the way to create something truly worthwhile. You find this over and over in those whose exploits many admire.
I enjoy baseball history, and when a guy named Ted Williams says (in “My Turn at Bat”) that no one worked harder at the game, particularly hitting, I take him at his word. When Pete Rose says the same thing in his own baseball memoirs I also trust him. Ditto for Cal Ripken. Ditto for another Hall of Famer, Mike Schmidt. Or for Hank Aaron, and the list goes on.
In music I’ve long admired the work of Artie Shaw, and if ever there was a compulsive perfectionist in that field, he was it. His Swing era confrere Duke Ellington once scoffed about retiring, saying, if I remember right, “Retire? To what?” Like Ellington, Count Basie also had painstakingly high standards with his bands.
I remember an academic whose work was nonpareil, deeper, and fuller than most in his discipline, saying at a conference that to do such work you couldn’t put pursuits like gardening first. You had to be obsessed about your craft.
All sorts of fine mechanics, welders, plumbers come to mind, too. As do skilled barbers, nurses and doctors, restaurant owners and bartenders, and the list goes on, and on.
We’re all glad when we encounter such people, benefiting greatly from their dedicated efforts. But are they themselves invariably made happy? No way. However, they sure provide a lot for others, a “something” you’d have to call quality. With obsessive standards constituting a central part of that.
Unfortunately we’re in a society where too many seem obsessed in directions that are essentially a waste of time. Of course devil’s advocates out there could easily retort: one person’s waste of time is another’s pleasure!
Re the happiness factor, there are people who’ve worked 60 years at their trade and found it pretty darned enjoyable all the way. There are others who found their own high standards, and slings and arrows of the“ordinary” so onerous that in some ways, they wouldn’t have wanted to do it all again. Ted W. felt that to a degree about his long career with the Red Sox. The Phillies’ Schmidt wished, too, that he could have savored more, as he became arguably the best all-round third baseman ever.
There are certainly golfers who’ve felt similarly. The obsession it takes to be tops at such pursuits can truly hurt other aspects of one’s life. No scratch handicapper got that way solely by natural talent, and at the pro level, neither did the Faldos and Normans, Phils and Tigers.
But at least following relatively healthy obsessions can help drive away others that may become more deleterious. One problem, however: too many parents want certain routes for their kids, sometimes involving what they themselves couldn’t or wouldn’t do back when.
Better, it says here, to encourage offspring at whatever they love, and which might fuel a career maybe the parent(s) didn’t want, but which will make their children fulfilled as adults. This can mean becoming, say, an accomplished electrician, rather than an engineer or accountant. (Particularly given the growing dearth we now have in the trades.)
A little pushing can’t hurt if that good parent denotes a proclivity in the child that could use nurturing. If one observes, say, a flair for music there, piano lessons starting at six would be a better idea than organized baseball, even if dad once wanted badly to be a Bench or Carew!
Thank God Neil Sedaka’s or Carole King’s parents didn’t insist on a big diet of gymnastics or soccer for their progeny. Instead, those childhood piano lessons led to early stints at Manhattan’s Brill Building, and many hits sung either by those two stars themselves, or by the Shirelles et al. A good outcome, I’d say…
Versus, say, music lessons foisted on a kid with no ear, but one who just adores carpentry. One size doesn’t fit all here. But the beginnings of a healthy obsession that turns fruitful will indeed, benefit society and make many humans a little (or a lot) more content with their own lives. Or so it says here…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.