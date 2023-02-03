Vladimir Putin’s M.O. was once fairly supple. Part of him seemed to desire a return to his KGB roots in an unaltered imperial entity, i.e., the former Soviet Union. But another wanted to be firmly ensconced in the comity of nations, keeping particularly decent relations with the West, including economically.
But of course there was the Putin who was already a proven expansionist in Georgia and Crimea, and even to a degree, in places like Syria or the Central African Republic. While yet another swath of this Russian leader claimed to be a custodian of longtime, pre-Soviet traditions, which returned with a vengeance after so many years of Communist repression. In particular, he gave a green light to the practice of Russian Orthodoxy, a religious affiliation that had often been lethal under Stalin and his successors. Along with all that, Vlad pushed and still does for familial normality and the creation of big broods in Russia.
Has this balancing act of sorts come undone by his horrid, slogging, and thoroughly vicious war in Ukraine? So it now seems.
Western democratic leadership can no longer bear any part of Putin’s company. As for the old Soviet lure, that has little appeal except among a small minority of Russian seniors, and certainly not to Russia’s younger generations.
Nor for the most part do these young want to join willingly in Putin’s expansionist designs on Ukraine and fight there, either. Many have already voted with their feet, rushing to the borders (and if successful, beyond them), carrying little beyond the clothes on their backs.
Putinesque brutality was already well known pre-Ukraine (think Navalny et al.); but it’s only grown worse. Using the Wagner group, he’s emptied Russian prisons and impressed hardened criminals to wage war in Ukraine, which kills off this “cannon fodder” in their thousands (six months survival, however, gets one amnesty!). More tragically, Russia has been killing many patriotic, idealistic Ukrainian soldiers on the other side, and of course far too many innocent civilians, including kids. The indiscriminate nature of all this, the sadistic wreckage of buildings, electric grids and so forth certainly shows how Putin has become the leader of no real army, but a band of thugs.
Even worse than the Wagner types are Chechens conscripted by Putin’s dictatorial ally there, and whose soldiers “fight” as barbarically as possible in Ukraine, with no holds barred. In sum, Vlad has stained his legacy and any balance he once had by fully unleashing both these groups that even rival the Nazis. They don’t just kill; they torture horribly, they lop off “intimates,” they loot and sabotage machinery, and they take a sadistic kind of glee in such reprehensible activities.
Who in the West can now respect anything about this Russian leader, when that’s whom he employs for his very dirty work in Ukraine? Not to mention the nuclear card this stubborn gent has threatened to play as well! Where are any rational war aims or values in all this?
I hope we in the West give Ukraine every sophisticated piece of military equipment we can, plus medical supplies, generators etc., and in great quantities. We need to train their soldiers quickly and appropriately in using all the hardware they can get, and we need to give them every advantage, hoping they can kick the heck out of Putin’s abominable forces, making them pay as they should for their evil deeds.
I truly hope, too, that Dems and Republicans don’t squabble interminably on this issue in the altered Congress of 2023. That would be tragic for an embattled Ukraine barely holding onto existence.
Because here is one place or really, one issue where even old socialists like Bernie and military traditionalists like Tom Cotton should be able to agree. Here they can all sweep political divisions under the rug and give. Now!
Anything to help a beleaguered Ukraine overturn this Putin, a man who’s truly lost the eclectic balance for which he’d previously striven. Not to echo Sir Paul, he’s blown it all sky high, wrecking Ukraine in the process, and what ideals he himself possessed, becoming a rotten Goliath fighting a truly admirable David! Three cheers for the latter, and none for this now unhinged Vlad...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
