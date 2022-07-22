I feel like an ignoramus trying to understand things like 5G networks. My initial interest was mainly centered on the safety of air travel, and how well altimeters, etc. can work around these new “fields” – fields? Is that what they are?
All this innovation is apparently for devices that’ll give us ever more speed, especially in cell phones. But here’s a deeper worry than whether one’s smart device works slightly faster or not.
And that’s the emotional cost of all this – of our delicate young peering endlessly into small and not so small screens, watching videos and the like for hours on end, compulsively flipping to this and that, and succeeding in benumbing themselves in the process. This is a major civilizational issue on our plates: i.e., what happens to emotional lives from such daily time-wasting exercises. People say we keep falling behind technologically; but what about emotionally? Revolting backwards in this regard would be something of a forward step, too, would it not?
Call me a Luddite, if you wish; but American composers of a bygone era didn’t benefit from 5G, or from cell phones or computers at all! Yet all by themselves and without Siri or Alexa they gazed up at the moon on summer nights; and with inspiration derived simply from that once thrilling orb came beautiful tunes like “Moonglow” and so forth. Not to mention from those same inspiring skies songs like “Stars Fell on Alabama,” plus one of the most enduring American standards, “Star Dust.”
Speaking of the latter chestnut, check out how emotion-producing the great Artie Shaw made his version on a classic 1940 recording; and a young Sinatra, too, via a waxing made in the same period with Tommy Dorsey. No wonder Ava G. went for both Artie and Frank. She certainly wasn’t drawn to the speed of their smart phones!
Instead, she obviously dug the pure emotionalism in their music. But even if no Sinatra or Shaw, is such emotionalism crucial to the functioning of good kids, and then adults? You know it. However, there seems to be a great disconnect these days – i.e., between those who feel things deeply, and those who are too much “into” scattershot internet junk that ends up dulling such feelings.
In fact, you’re almost talking two different languages here. And so what if 5G can go a little faster? How apt remains a ‘70s tome relevant to this entire phenomenon: Daniel Bell’s “The Cultural Contradictions of Capitalism.”
This intellectual was positing that the very virtues of capitalism, such as patience, thoroughness, organization and the rest, and which spawned so many innovations, have also brought forth (think remote-impelled TV and yes, computers) the very opposite in virtues, or non-virtues: impatience, lower and lower attention spans, and vice, too!
Virtues leading to vices? That was indeed what Bell was getting at there, but back then he didn’t know the half of it!
I myself can’t get close to the bottom of all this in a short piece, either. But we’re seeing the problem all around us, and I think many could add their own anecdotes on this critical subject, especially for our near future.
Worries for kids and grand-kids? You know it. So what if we get to 6G or even 80G? So what if we have more vehicles that can drive themselves?
What of our humans, particularly young ones? What about well-integrated, naturally caring adults-in-the making? How are we doing there? And what have 5G and the rest, what have Microsoft, Verizon et al. to say about such matters? Do we think that some new app will simply form good people in robotically sure fashion?
It simply doesn’t work that way. But inversely, such wondrous innovations can help produce less than well-adjusted humans, and lots of them! Given how vulnerable our young are to the helter-skelter, computerized worlds which they willingly enter, their parents’ efforts notwithstanding.
And let’s face it: a growing number of these parents are themselves hooked! When they should be giving caring attention to kids acting out in supermarkets and such, obviously craving suitable, and yes, emotional responses, these parents themselves are too often busy with that praying-mantis routine of checking away at their smart phones.
Technology? Sure we need it, but is it the perfect panacea and everything it’s cracked up to be? Anything but!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.