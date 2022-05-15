It’s not easy to be a small nation faced with much bigger bullies, ones with large appetites for conquest and absorption. This statement naturally pertains to today’s horridly mistreated Ukraine, now grown smaller and much barer at the hands of Putin’s sadistic Russian forces.
But it’s long been a problem in our world. Everyone knows of Nazi irredentism (meaning not being “reduced” to accepting one’s own borders), and their initial idea that German-speaking Austria ought to become part of the Reich, as it did in March ‘38. Then on Hitler’s menu came part of Czechoslovakia with a significant German population, and eventually by March ’39, all of it. And next Poland, and then there were Stalin’s designs on a hunk of that East European nation as well, plus a bunch of others!
It all put to the test, a tragic test, the old Wilsonian view following WW I that small nations could be formed and international guarantees to protect them should be easy enough to enforce. Well they may indeed seem enforceable – but too often, on paper only.
Idealists like Wilson and to a degree, Biden (whose own personal cocktail also contains ingredients like weakness and a penchant for hype) generally learn that realpolitik is central for types like Putin or Xi. Both dislike bounds or boundaries they find irksome; in their case, whatever Lola wants, Lola will try to get…
And marvelous smaller entities like Ukraine suffer greatly in the process. South Korea understands, Lithuania understands, but how much can such nations do and provide is another question. When there are big bullies about, one has to tread warily, indeed.
It’s all very nice from a distance to laud how gallantly Ukraine has hurt the Russian invader; but what of all the rubble, all the losses of innocent women and kids, and the many hostages Putin’s forces have plucked from besieged, ruined cities like Mariupol, to be subsequently treated … according to Hoyle? Only in someone’s Hollywood fantasy! And not when the spigots of hatred are fully opened, as in Putin’s case they’ve been from the get-go.
Pres. Wilson had bet all on a League of Nations to enforce his views, one which unfortunately had no teeth. What of the U.N., made tougher by FDR near the end of WW II? It, too, has been found wanting when it comes to the rape of an ennobled Ukraine by the abominable Putin and his charges.
“From a Distance,” as Ms. Midler might sing, all can seem less hurtful; but when you’re a small nation losing so much of what you formerly had, when it ain’t in the distance, but right here -- in miles and miles of wreckage, in the ruin of hospitals and apartment and office buildings galore, it’s ... heart-rending.
And we don’t have to go back to Wilson’s time for the etiology of all this. Nearer to us, we can recall the great hopes of the Reagan-Gorbachev era during the late ‘80s, the thrilling fall of Soviet satellites in ‘89, and then of the Soviet Union itself! It was all truly exhilarating.
But not for irredentists like Putin. For him Humpty-Dumpty needs to be put back together piece by piece, and via whatever form of brutality is required.
Ditto for Xi’s China. Most people would cheer the fact that Chiang Kai-Shek’s beaten army made it to the isle of Taiwan in 1949, which somehow persisted over succeeding decades as a vibrant capitalist democracy. But not the mainland behemoth, a far more populous, powerful country that’s also thoroughly unappeased when it comes to this admirable (and smaller) Taiwan.
Most of us don’t like such bullies, or let’s say, normal people don’t. But the question is: will those “normals” really do enough for these beleaguered, smaller entities? Ask Israel. It got French then American military aid, but really, it paid for its wars with its own young blood, and these have been mainly wars of survival.
Small nations can have a real moral beauty about them, but thug regimes with huge appetites aren’t much impressed by such things. And that’s the tragedy of today’s Ukraine.
When they need it fast, when existence itself hangs in the balance, these threatened nations don’t automatically get the help they so badly need. More’s the pity...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
