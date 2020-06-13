There is a present and future dilemma, or series of dilemmas, in this once restaurant-replete region. Formerly such eateries constituted one of the great attributes of Western NY, and as regards the rest of the country and its visitors (often more fixated on gustatory destinations like New Orleans or San Fran), grossly underestimated.
And now? Many of you know far more on this subject, some from bitter experience, indeed. Few really need my paltry take on the tragic scene now obtaining in this sector, and of a parlous future that’s dicey to predict or act upon.
Am I fudging on real analysis and description here because I’m in some sense, anti-business? On the contrary: I believe it’s time we start putting private business ahead of pretty well everything else in this economy, because it pays the freight, and without it we’re done. And that certainly includes small businesses, which outside of the big chains, restaurants normally are.
Now then: could it be that America was previously “over-restauranted” and “over-barred,” too (sounds like a take-off on the attorney general!)? Well we do know that there has been amazing growth there, certainly since my baby boomer youth. We also know that a significant percentage of millennials worked in this sector before novel coronavirus shut down an entire country, including its many eating and sipping places.
Yes, a lot of youngish types obviously prefer that sort of labor to, say, farming or factory work. But there is a price, and the price that’s now front and center is far greater than anyone could have predicted just a short while ago.
Along with many, I’ll be sad to see a number of fine restaurants (and bars) go by the wayside because they can’t make the monthly, even weekly nut. It certainly isn’t fair. So much art and care, such high standards have gone into the many you and I know all over Buffalo-Niagara. So often I’ve been simply staggered by those standards and the general eating experience in a variety of them, far too numerous to list.
But this existential threat looming on the near horizon does feel tragic, not least to the establishment owners themselves, the cooks who put so much heart into giving us superb taste experiences, the waiters and waitresses, etc. Hail to each and every one of them. Would that some Warren Buffett or Bill Gates could come to their rescue tomorrow.
One thing’s indisputable: a major, overwhelming “correction” is happening in the hospitality industry. Should we all rush to give business to those small joints that are fighting for life? Of course, though I realize that many got used to staying home during the Covid crisis and patiently cooking their own fare.
I hardly know what more to say on this melancholy subject. As noted, lots of people could tell us much more, and with cogency and detail that would bring real emotions to their readers or listeners. I feel like a guy in a comfy armchair talking or writing about a lethal, far-off war. Versus the poor soldier who has to tread carefully to avoid tripping mine wires surreptitiously attached to bushes or trees, and that can quickly rip off legs and worse. (See, among others, Tim O’Brien’s memoir “If I Die in a Combat Zone,” based on his Vietnam experience.)
Or worse, it’s like some sleek journalist telling you about Auschwitz, versus a survivor who writhed there for even a year, thinking of nothing but eating his/her fill and avoiding the gas chamber. As many students know who’ve heard such survivor stories, it’s better to get them from the proverbial horses’ mouths.
And indeed, there could be (and probably will be) quite a series of memoirs on the competitive restaurant game and its unforeseen new problems. Meanwhile, let me close simply by feeling wistful, and definitely regretful in this regard. And hail again to the great Western NY heritage of some of the best restaurant food anywhere. (And I don’t mean only chicken wings, though I could certainly go for some right now!)
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
