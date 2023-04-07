In today’s world it sometimes seems that no one should have hang-ups anymore. But of course many, even Hollywood royalty, or the actual kind, still do. And those hang-ups come in many flavors, as ice cream does.
The term “hang-up” became cool during the ‘60s, and especially, in the self-centered, contemplative ‘70s, or what Tom Wolfe called the “Me Decade.” That of course was then; but what about now?
Currently, we have such gigantic problems on our plates both in the world and right in the U.S. that these hang-ups sometimes feel trivial, jejune and thoroughly outmoded. Compared to?
Oh, the collapse of a vibrant economy, mounting and frequently senseless crime, the continuing Covid crisis, an astronomical level of unpayable debt, a porous southern border admitting all and sundry, a dangerously huge amount of lethal drugs, and on it goes. Such issues have become more central than during the ‘60s or ‘70s, when talk of hang-ups first hit the mainstream. Today we have a more parlous world and mood, and no James Taylor or Carole King hits to soothe us through those “bendings-out-of-shape” that somehow persist.
And then of course there’s the moral beacon provided by poor Ukraine! A dagger of sorts pointing at Europe and even us, but a horrible, heart-rending disaster right there. And a big challenge to American policy-makers as to how they respond (in order not to overly nettle a prickly nuclear power called Russia).
What of Taiwan? Back in the ‘60s or ‘70s its democratic inclinations and growing capitalistic verve and independence seemed well-nigh forever. But of course it too is now menaced most every day of the year.
Speaking of the nuclear threat, back in the age of Nixon or Carter there were essentially two fingers on the buttons, those belonging to the American president and the Soviets’ Gen. Secretary, Brezhnev. Now we have this Putin hinting the possibly of a nuclear winter that would make climate change look like zilch by comparison; and the real possibility, too, that such devices will get into terrorist hands or to leaders of smaller, irascible countries. All that’s obviously more serious than when “hang-ups” didn’t seem perhaps so self-indulgent.
Yes, back in the day one could sprout such personal quibbles and quandaries and bleat about them on a regular basis. Now it all feels a luxury we really can’t afford.
And YET: even in these challenging times, we still cling to these neuroses, if you want to give ‘em that label. We do remain affected and afflicted by them, though many wish ardently that they would vamoose!
Guilt about those hang-ups comes when one reads, say, of people, kids included, buried in their ghastly thousands for days in the earthquake that convulsed parts of Turkey and Syria. And yet we still manage to regain these more trivial obsessions of ours.
And we still grouse about them to friends or near and dear, while getting the same kinds of complaints dinned at us. I certainly wish I could moralize from on high regarding all this. It’s so easy to say that most of these hang-ups should just be stamped out, perhaps by executive order! But that will never work. Look, I have ‘em myself. So do many of you. Call them our Achilles heels, if you will.
But again, if one looks at the more depressing aspects of world news or starts reading, say, 30 pages of a Holocaust or Iraq War memoir, one’s own problems get shunted at least temporarily into the background. However, like night and the Jesuits (in an old phrase), they do return, inevitably, it seems.
A great musician said you have to act as if you don’t have the neuroses, and some psychologists put it more pithily – that you have to “risk.” For instance, instead of triple-checking that faucet, just “risk” that it’s, in fact, off.
Or again, try thinking of others whose suffering outbids yours, including those poor people stuck for days and days under rubble and never found in time to stay alive. Think of this person or that one ailing right in your own neighborhood. All that can bring some perspective, but the hang-ups rarely seem to make definitive exits. Unfortunately…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
