Today’s Nancy, Chuck (“everything’s on the table”), and others like them remind me somewhat of the French Revolution’s Girondins, who did much to push that conflagration into a higher, more lethal gear. Who were these radical-sounding, “playing the game” types of yore?
Essentially, well-spoken, middle or upper-middle class progressives of their time, trying to hang with firebrands farther to their left. Which the new American variety are, too, and to everyone’s peril, including their own.
How so? By endorsing how-low-can-you-go policies that have crippled law enforcement, and allowed violent demonstrators to wreck property and be set free. Not to mention astronomical government spending. And suspect electoral “reforms.” Plus much else which doesn’t make them as radical as they sound.
And this is mainly because of how they live. Briefly, they still enjoy the for-now safe, well-to-do life. Much like the Revolution’s Girondins? So it seems.
Who themselves were ultimately doomed, most perishing violently at the hands of thugs and authoritarians in an upheaval they’d helped push to extremes by their fine rhetoric, and by going along with all changes. And by destroying anything like a conservative or moderate ballast in France of that era (circa 1791-94). Quite simply, they played radical too long and on a kind of volcano.
Do I mean to aver that today’s mellifluous Dems of that stripe may also be dooming themselves and their progeny? Well one can’t have it all ways. You can’t let other peoples’ property and lives be put in peril, excusing any and all violence (not to mention heavy-duty taxation), as long as it’s the “right” variety; and meanwhile, keep thinking your own sweet lifestyle will remain intact.
Including socialist Bernie’s? Absolutely. That verbose Marxist lives (for now) like a king in his several homes, among them, a $600,000 vacation pad he bought on the shores of Lake Champlain in remote, peaceful Vermont.
Sanders talks like Marx but has a life not much below royalty. Post-Girondins, the same hypocrisy was there in middle-class Karl himself. For after more revolutions in 1848, Marx enjoyed stable times with his family, living in British exile during the Victorian age.
Whereas our times are anything but stable. To go with all the mayhem already sanctioned and even encouraged by well-dressed, well-fed yappers like Pelosi or Sanders will be ... economic dislocation up the yin yang, due to their crazy, bankrupting policies now being unveiled and single-mindedly, almost brutally pushed forward.
What if all that eventually produces something like widespread hunger? Imagine! Not so hard to do, as Mr. Lennon might say. Let’s hear Pelosi then utter the equivalent of “let ‘em eat cake.” If stomachs start growling across the land, Nancy’s patronizing from above will no longer work. One of these days her own gates may be stormed, along with Bernie’s et al.
What of those original Girondins? When one-party thuggery firmly took over in France’s “Reign of Terror,” they tried to run. Their cultured verbiage could no longer save them. Many were guillotined, some took poison, a few were even eaten in the countryside by wolves; and they were utterly displaced by the dictatorial who now ran the nation.
That’s where all their fine writings and speeches took them. Today’s variety? They, too, are educated and easy to listen to in their impassioned verbiage; but simultaneously, short-sighted and impractical, too.
Current progressives are, in fact, ginning up another revolution of sorts in America. And such upheavals can end up devouring these prolix, suck-up idealists who helped make ‘em, auteurs in the end of their own destruction.
Besides France, the same obviously happened, and big time, in 20th-century Russia. Many who propelled the Bolsheviks to a full Communist takeover were part of a Marxist-Leninist elite who later paid with their own lives at the hands of the tyrant Stalin.
Do you care to listen, oh myopic Nancy, Bern, or Liz? I think you’d better! But of course you won’t. Till it’s too late for you, or more probably, your kids or grand-kids. Who will almost certainly pay (in dollars and much else) for your dogged endorsement of trends that are truly dangerous. Yes, such vociferous Dems may pay far more than is reasonable and just (virtues they hype but don’t really honor).
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
