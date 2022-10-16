Involvement in wars abroad is growingly unpopular in the U.S., as it wasn’t in more unified days following the tragedy of 9/11. But horrid as it sounds, not least to badly wounded vets, war has long been and will remain the norm on this planet. Period.
Of course after WW I there had been pacifist illusions that it could simply be abolished. A second world conflict (1939-45) basically cured Americans of that idea; but then in the late ‘60s, during the height or depth of the Vietnam involvement, many Americans tried again to skirt this truism re war’s normality, an outlook that remained in place during the “Me Decade” of the ‘70s, but beyond, too.
Instead? Oh, we got the psych revolution, the internet revolution, the political correctness mania, and so forth. With war often relegated to being out “there” somewhere, or on a back burner.
Till swaths of the comparative young found all that Me Decade-to-“Seinfeld” stuff passé? Partly, it seems, which is perhaps one reason we recently got a kind of war in the streets and are still experiencing far too much senseless crime.
In other words some of these young still want to let out their pent-up aggression, it seems. Some try to hurt others, but God forbid they get hurt in reverse! No stubbed toes for them! In other words their brand of war is the one-sided version of infantile bullies, or so it too often seems.
Meanwhile, real war, the authentic kind that impacts many in disastrous ways, still lurks and threatens. Rapidly building up its navy and missilry, including nuclear-equipped hardware, China’s been flexing military muscles in different parts of the world, especially on the Asian seas (with Taiwan appetizingly within range), on its volatile frontier with India, and even in Africa. So has Russia vis-à-vis a beleaguered, now ruined Ukraine. The Mideast also remains a spawning ground of conflict, despite fragile accords Israel and a few Arab entities have crafted. Not to mention a renewed terrorist hive and haven in Afghanistan.
Because bellicose activity is never really done with, despite great hopes that it can possibly go the way of the passenger pigeon. Again, following WW I, the worst in history, many felt (including Pres. Wilson) that that tragic amount of bloodletting to the tune of millions dead would become ... the war to end war. Last of the last. Only prescient types like France’s Clemenceau knew that the close of this ghastly conflict would lead to a “peace” that was but a truce, one which would last at best for 20 years or so.
Which is basically what occurred, till Hitler ignited a second world war in Sept. ‘39, buoyed up by Italians and Japanese, plus Stalin’s Soviets. But us? Seems too many, especially under 40 or so, remain replete with illusions on this score. Events not long ago saw some play martial for quite some time in Portland, or in smaller places like Kenosha; and then? As if engaging in video games of sorts, one could then go home or if open, to a restaurant for dinner, and ... that’s war? Nope, that ain’t war at all.
All it shows again is the aggression of human nature that will never cease to reveal itself. That fundamental trait simply can’t be altered.
What’s different, however, from much of the long past is the weaponry bellicose humans now have available. Space forbids extended discussion here of the many gigantic changes in that department, some of which would once have been considered science fiction. But at the least (if undoubtedly major) we could start with the fast-growing phenomenon of cyber-terror, including grave, costly ransomware attacks on industries and infrastructure, emanating from various parts of the world.
So we’re indeed in a kind of war as we speak? No question. and with Biden and administration’s weakness no credible deterrent to numerous, often state-supported baddies abroad.
To which one could add how the Communist Chinese gave the world a virus called Covid-19, one which killed millions, maybe not on purpose; but in the hostile environment where we now find ourselves, with possibly another being fine-tuned for vengeful use in the future? Not impossible, either…
All of which reinforces the thesis that war is indeed, an endemic phenomenon, and one that’s unfortunately, here for the long haul.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.