Dwight Eisenhower’s old term “the domino theory” sounded an alarm about the unlimited spread of communism (already addressed by his predecessor in “the Truman Doctrine,” and by George F. Kennan with his famed “containment” idea). But the term became widely derided and ironized during the late ‘60s and beyond, linked to McCarthy-type paranoia re the “Reds,” as they were once called.
Many felt during LBJ’s era, and during the following decade of the ‘70s that Eisenhower had simply been narrow-minded and old hat. Why listen to this fuddy-duddy and his “domino effect” views?
Well it turns out (as often happens with lasting clichés) that there was something there after all. One has only to examine today’s tragic Ukraine, and legitimate fears re resumption of an old Soviet empire in other East European nations like Poland, Latvia, Lithuania. Or nearer to us, one can gaze almost via binoculars toward horrid, abominable, and yes, Communist Cuba, not to mention its de facto client state, Venezuela.
But more fundamentally, here’s why a new, updated version of the “domino theory” currently makes some sense for today’s America and its policy-makers. Put simply, the challenges are multiplying exponentially, and these challengers are without question emboldened by American responses (or non-responses) to each and every crisis.
Was one domino that fell poor, tragic Afghanistan and America’s badly-planned exit from that longtime war theater? Is the next Putin’s sadistic clobbering of a gallant Ukraine, using prior expansion or inroads in Crimea, Belarus, and separatist enclaves as jumping-off points? With all this horror constituting only one of a series of big tests for the West, and especially, the current U.S.? So it now seems.
One can of course add China’s own testing of our relationship with admirable but vulnerable Taiwan, over which the mainland behemoth keeps sending military flights as precursors of yet another exam of sorts; and especially for a still young administration in the U.S. (or so it feels). Young as in juvenile? Callow? Superficial? One hopes not, but there’s already been much writing on the walls, little of it cheering.
Beyond these huge threats comes the slow, but steady resurgence of ISIS in Syria and the wider Mideast. Plus rapid upgrading of nuclear materiel and more testing of the West by obsessed autocrats in Iran. With the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz again in play (think petroleum blackmail), as it wasn’t as much as a few years back, when America became energy-independent. And onward it goes within this new “domino theory.”
You’d think members of numerous think tanks here, in the U.K., Europe, and so forth would start twigging on the resumption of this old view, or at least, its current relevance. I spoke of “ironizing” above (excuse the neologism): well much of history itself has a habit of doing that, doesn’t it? Ideas once discredited, trends that seemed pure figments of overheated imaginations can sometimes return to bite, and dangerously so. That’s history in its worst aspects: it “mugs” countries, civilizations (and people) when least expected.
Can this amateur pundit therefore proffer the Biden administration some recommendations on this deep problem of one crisis bringing on, or at least worsening, the next in various parts of today’s world? Not really. You know off the top that there are things one can’t say full-throatedly these days. One being that the prior administration seemed to inhibit such threats more effectively, despite all the slings and arrows it endured domestically, and mainly, by radiating a certain toughness abroad. On the whole it was better at keeping to red lines it drew in the figurative sand. And Biden’s administration much less?
So it feels. Diplomatic flights here, there, and everywhere won’t do the trick. They won’t get you where you want to go (to riff off an old Mamas and Papas hit). Is the resurgent Taliban really afraid of the U.S.? Are the Cuban dictators? Is the ex-KGB honcho Putin, busy pulverizing a truly fine country? Are China’s Communists, showing off their power in many swaths of the planet, not just Taiwan?
Getting oneself more feared as a response to the perils of this new domino effect might be the easiest solution or at least, mitigator; but also, given the current administration’s mindset, the hardest one, too!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.