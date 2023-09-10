By now the Biden Administration’s attire has grown so threadbare as to almost rival the sartorial taste of the fictional old emperor parading in the altogether. In this regard, the crazy, botched balloon incident felt almost like the last straw, but things can always get worse, as many know and have declared.
It used to be that you wanted a statesman of worth at the political helm – or I suppose “statesperson.” (Though the greatest women in such positions – Golda Meir, Margaret Thatcher, or Angela Merkel – probably wouldn’t have minded traditional monikers applied to their considerable achievements.)
But now we’ve got almost a human punch line in the White House! Back in the day you’d have cringed to see a comic like Buddy Hackett or Don Rickles in such a spot. Now they wouldn’t look so bad there. Anything but this Smilin’, Stumblin’ Joe.
The guy’s quite disastrous in such an exalted and demanding post. He’s risible, he’s stand-up fodder (except for the politically correct on his side of the spectrum), he is – or should be – the late night gift that never stops giving. It would all be funny, if it weren’t so darned tragic and dangerous.
Of course political mediocrity (or worse) works OK when times are stable. In the roaring, booming ‘20s, types like Harding or Coolidge did fine in the White House. So did earlier non-entities during America’s industrial boom of the 1870s and ‘80s, best known as “the Gilded Age.”
But times today are much more perilous. What Biden has done via his spending spree to inflation, what he’s done to the vital energy sector, what he’s done to the Southern border, what he’s done to American foreign policy (starting with Afghanistan, then his wan stance on Putin’s buildup before the Ukraine disaster, and of course “the” balloon) are anything but negligible. Sure the guy’s a joke, but truthfully, he’s a lethal joke.
To be sure Colbert, Kimmel et al. made more fun, and savagely so, when it came to Pres. Trump. They carefully pick targets and are anything but ecumenical.
The Donald’s hair and New York brogue, and his general braggadocio really got a going over, compared to what smiley, vacuous Joe has endured from such types. Oh, Donald was so bad when it came to Russia, Russia, Russia, right? But now that the dust has cleared, who’s really emboldened Putin? and Xi? That fellow named Biden.
There’s a nice old song called “Happiness is a Thing Called Joe,” but it’s one that should now be titled something like “Unhappiness is a Thing Called Joe!” Because who can be proud of such American “leadership?” Yes, it’s all laugh-worthy, but also makes one wince at how low we’ve sunk to have such a person at the top. Perhaps among the worst presidents in U.S. history? Just Biden’s horrific policy re the Southern border, endangering the entire country, seems to make him worthy of such a review. That alone will do it, especially when he, Mayorkas and the rest just keep fudging on this ultra-serious matter that’s hurt the country so much.
In and of itself that might make Biden the nadir among U.S. presidents. But you can go back far earlier than American history for other human analogies.
One thinks of ancient Rome sporting types like Nero or Claudius at the top of their great empire that would eventually crumble to barbarians. Or later, weak medieval kings like England’s Edward II during the Hundred Years War and simps like Henry VI at its close; or of France’s Louis XVI when the Bastille was invaded several centuries later. (“Is this a revolt?” he asked. “No, sire, it’s a revolution!”) Or of bad Russian tsars … But why continue with these human analogies?
Nothing will relieve the sadness that lurks in America beneath the comedic fodder provided by Joe and minions. Nothing…
Given that such a sorry situation simply didn’t and doesn’t have to happen. So from this Biden we can only go upward? That’s the way it seems. To sum up, no human joke could be worse than the present one in this important office.
