A famed college football coach, Lou Holtz, received a Medal of Freedom from President Trump, calling him the greatest president of his lifetime, which must have pleased the mainstream media no end! But fine coaches and/or mentors don’t worry about carpers; they go with their gut, and especially, give what they feel will help nurture and develop young talents.
This is exemplified in the rise of Tony Nathan (see his memoir “Touchdown Tony,” which spawned the film “Woodlawn”). Nathan shows well how significant such human helpers were and are.
Starting with his own father in Alabama, a good teacher by both words and deeds. And a strict, industrious mom, teaching the boy to value hard work, including in cotton fields, and walking the walk herself, sewing most family clothes, etc.
And then, as Nathan moved toward stardom on football fields, he learned from coach/mentors at Birmingham’s recently desegregated Woodlawn High, one of whom impelled him toward the ballast of a religious commitment. Tony’s high school team, where he was one of the few Black players, rivaled another great one in the state, quarterbacked by a stellar Jeff Rutledge, who was from a very different background, but would end up Nathan’s teammate and friend at Alabama.
Which was the bailiwick of a legend, Paul “Bear” Bryant, whose teams consistently ranked among the nation’s best. (And stayed that way under the great Nick Saban.)
Tony had been courted by a slew of other college coaches, as in “The Blind Side,” though less of a rough-cut diamond than the caring giant depicted in that film. Finally he opted for near-home ‘Bama, a choice he never regretted.
In the mid-‘70s he was now under the grip of a coach who didn’t just teach football, though his standards in that regard were high and onerous ones. Bryant also made his charges stay in touch with parents, attend the church of their choice each Sunday, even after tough, early-morning practices; and especially, strive to be good human beings.
Reinforcing Tony’s early lessons, one could never shirk the work it took to fit as a cog in ‘Bama’s awesome football machine. Because for Bryant the team was everything. Demanding schedules (his doing) were routine, so that chops were gained against other top programs. No one, but no one was immune from the Bear shouting on a megaphone during practices at sloppy efforts of any kind.
Bryant constituted a dad away from home, and though Nathan came from a different world, this Black football player grew to love the celebrated coach in houndstooth hat, for whom he wanted to help win a national championship. Which finally occurred in Tony’s senior year, following the end of the ’78 season, via a grueling Bowl victory over Penn State.
On to the NFL went Nathan, recruited to his astonishment by Miami’s Don Shula, another Bear and then some! Nathan played with two fine quarterbacks, Bob Griese and Dan Marino, and got to two Super Bowls (in the latter, Marino jousted with Joe Montana, each filling the air with completed passes); but no championship laurels resulted.
Mentors? They don’t of course last forever. But the best remain within people, which was the case for Nathan. When he heard that weeks after announcing his retirement from ‘Bama, Bear Bryant died of a heart attack (late Jan., 1983), it constituted a shock for Tony that never quite left him.
Nathan moved from playing career to assistant coach under Shula, at first really a sub-assistant and learning from the bottom, the best way in life, he says. Having imbibed so much from Bryant and Shula, he then became a running backs coach for Tony Dungy’s Tampa Bay (1996-2001), learning from yet another leader he admired, and who made that club a winner. Other coaching spots ensued for Nathan at different levels (high school, college, and again the NFL as running backs maven with both Ravens and 49ers through 2008).
And then he switched gears, working as a bailiff under an old football pal turned judge in Miami-Dade County Court. A mentor himself there, Tony wanted (along with the judge) to turn young people from tough backgrounds away from bad choices, and toward better paths in life.
Which is what good mentors do – and obviously, still much needed in today’s problem-filled world!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
