Remember when the earnest Dems had to become policy-makers, rather than just critics (or impeachers)? Remember when they had to stop being constant nitpickers, cynicizers, revenge-seekers (including on anything or anyone even tangentially connected to Jan. 6); and come to the plate and do a good job themselves, no matter what brands of curves they faced (and plenty have been thrown and will be thrown their way)?
How have they done with China’s continuing theft of American intellectual property and of what makes many important companies innovate, then thrive over here? Yes, the Dems still have to deal with that dictatorial powerhouse gobbling away around the world, including via malware. and nearer to its own territory, perhaps planning a once-and-for-all takeover of Taiwan? Where will the current administration’s policies and military be on that?
After all its slams against Trump, how will the Biden side do with big cyber-hacks on government agencies or private businesses, laying bare sensitive personal data and information up the yin yang, and emanating from places like Russia and yes, state-run China? Or with a repetitively prevaricating Iran going gangbusters on its scary nuclear program, a technological menace aiming ultimately to annihilate everyone in places like Israel and Saudi Arabia, and which shows no signs of abating?
How about supposedly “transitory” inflation that’s been pushing prices way up, badly hurting the middle and lower classes these Dems were purportedly elected to defend? Don’t their policies (not least on gas and oil production) play a role in this development?
What about the issue of global warming (or sorry, “climate change”)? On that one of course this administration and Congress have been obsessionally bold and forthright, no matter the costs, including preeminently, economic ones. Taxation of the so-called rich? In that department they seem to have no trouble hatching moves that will again (see inflation above) be disastrous for both employers and employees, given how so many companies were already on the rocks during the pandemic, if not already departed.
The Democratic president himself? Like many in his party, he, too, was a type who liked to critique, particularly Trump; but now as a doer? To put it most charitably, that’s become an ever less agreeable prospect to behold!
I guess some gamblers might bet 5,000 to 1 odds that Biden will be rated one of the top presidents in U. S. history (by an unbiased group, rather than by, say, Rachel Maddow); but the fact is he’ll probably leave a legacy of achievements that puts him far below even a Jimmy Carter. For sad openers think only the tragic exit from Afghanistan and of course our southern border mess.
And then there’s Jamie Raskin, sneaky Schiff, AOC and the rest. Oh, weren’t they all splendid during the Mueller and impeachment drama(s)! Wunnerfel, wunnerful, as Mr. Welk would have put it. But how have they done on scandals involving their side, including the now forgotten Swalwell-China spy linkage; plus that lucrative racket one could easily dub Hunter-Joe, Inc.? Or on the way Ms. Pelosi didn’t do the job on protection of the Capitol in early Jan. 2021? Regarding their own, no one on that flank seems to remember much of anything before this morning. Will today’s “progressives” ever do any house-cleaning or even self-critiquing when necessary? Highly doubtful.
Even on the vaccine, with all the spadework that was done for you and fell conveniently into your laps, let’s see how well in that crucial department you eventually make it again as doers, rather than carpers. How rapidly will you address the gain-of-function problem, too, so that something this terrible doesn’t emerge again from dictatorships like China? How clearly and unambiguously will you lay things on the line? How promptly (if ever) will you urge China to pay reparations to the many countries that have suffered so terribly at its hands?
Or will you keep engaging in a carp and grouse game, the way things were during the Trump era, which is now history (in case you haven’t noticed)? Yes, we’ve now seen the Dems as doers, and what they’ve accomplished (and haven’t) has already made plenty of bad history. Worse is what they want to inflict in the future to the tune of trillions, all of it making for an increasingly shoddy picture on the policy-making side of the spectrum.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
