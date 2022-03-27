Why have the Dems listened so carefully and even reverentially to "Big Mouth Bernie," whose constantly aggrieved look, self-righteousness, and verbosity have failed to make him close to reliable? What about prescient? That he isn’t either, given his in-the-clouds, bankrupting plans for spending trillions on entitlements the country can’t afford. And in the process, making the federal government a bloated, blood-sucking monster!
You know who Bernie Sanders reminds me of historically? The same type of prolix Russian “idealists” who propelled a Bolshevik coup in the fall of 1917, which not only got rid of the Tsar, but any possibility of a multi-party democracy there. Instead all they brought the country was a loathsome, long-lasting dictatorship.
I’m referring to figures like Kamenev, Zinoviev, and especially, Leon Trotsky. Yes, these luminaries shot their mellifluous mouths off in the name of fine ideals; but all they did was extinguish freedom in their nation, paving the way for a sadistic psychopath to take over during the late ‘20s. We’re of course speaking of one Joseph Stalin.
By the ‘30s Stalin’s purges got going in earnest, afflicting and killing off millions in Russia (plus the Ukraine, etc.); and ultimately, costing the lives, too, of those who had helped give him power: yes, Zinoviev, Kamenev, and finally, Trotsky himself, a “dissident” abroad, who in 1940 got a fatal ice pick to the head, despite being heavily guarded in his upscale Mexican lair.
Yes, that particular motor mouth paid, too, after helping to wreck his country; but for now our Bernie S. keeps sailing along, talking, talking, and talking some more. He’s elevated words like prolix or garrulous to new levels of meaning!
Sanders’ recent push concerns a super-costly “social infrastructure” bill, including huge expansion of Medicare that’s not nearly as needed as he’s tried to purvey, and which would both bankrupt the program and wreck medical standards (bringing serious rationing). But that’s the Bern, who always talks before he thinks things through, if indeed he ever does.
Of course he’s not the only big mouth clamoring for free this and free that (which of course never ends up free). Liz, too, comes to mind, along with AOC, etc. Who act like cliquish high schoolers closing ranks on all the yahoos beneath them, those who somehow haven’t seen the light. In the old days the problem was not dressing right or having the requisite car or tennis club membership. Now it’s not thinking exactly like all other progressive lemmings do. That’s become the unpardonable sin to moralistic Bernie and those who slavishly follow him on his side of the aisle, including Mr. Biden, along with Kamala.
These politicos seem to have little or no historical sense of how dangerous all this is. Progressivism gone wrong and even loony can lead to totalitarianism? Particularly when bellies are growling, as they will inexorably do? Somehow they don’t see such a possibility at all.
Bernie himself would thoroughly reject any similarity to verbose socialists of yore like Trotsky. Reminds me of the fact that those most in need of psychiatric help almost never get it. There’s flies on me, flies on you, but there ain’t no flies on Sanders and minions, right?
This would be risible if it weren’t so tragic. But it is, reflecting the old Santayana view in its proven veracity (and which I’ll paraphrase): those who forget the lessons of the past are doomed to repeat them.
So I think we’d better start de-legitimizing this influential windbag (and others like him), showing how much they do, in fact, resemble Trotsky et al., glib notables who ended up ruining not only their own lives, but those of innocent millions in a monstrous Soviet Union they helped create.
And while we’re at it: Trotsky grew well-fixed financially, and Bernie who talks like a good Marxist lives royally himself, given his three homes, including a plush one (acquired for roughly 600 grand and now worth more) by Lake Champlain. So why should he care about being a windy hypocrite? But that’s exactly what he is! It’s time far more of us, including on the Left side of the spectrum, call him out on what streams so plentifully from that sadly famous (or infamous) maw.
Sanders-type socialism? It never worked and never will.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.