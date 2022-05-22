Let’s look at a perhaps grim future, OK? The horrendous Russian invasion of Ukraine has roiled economies after the pandemic did its number, and vertiginously high gas prices are making everything cost much more. There are already shortages galore in supermarkets, etc. Wheat prices alone have gone through the roof most everywhere. Not to mention construction materials.
And then? Don’t think Russia didn’t cut some sort of deal with the Chinese, both emboldened by Pres. Biden’s enticing weakness and more generally, that of the loony-tunes wing of his party with such influence on this malleable gent.
So what am I saying? That Taiwan could be next? Absolutely! And that would be a real coup de grace to economies around the world, given this island nation’s huge role in creating semi-conductors, now so necessary to many vital products in our society.
We’re seeing shortages in all sorts of commodities right now; but imagine what happens when a bad collision of progressivism’s costly, utopic promises and stomach-growling reality occurs here, and around the Western world! Imagine, in short, if we have not a recession, not a prolonged bout of stagflation, but a true, deep and horrid … Depression.
And when ever more Americans then experience – after a relative gravy train period starting after WWII – the kind of hunger and privation other parts of the world have long endured. That could become very dangerous, indeed.
And this because policy-makers – particularly on the “progressive” side – have demanded so much for so many, some of these demands odd to say the least; but certainly raising Dickens-like “great expectations.” That’s when the recipe becomes problematic – not as much for those raised a century back in tenements or on small farms, before the first great downturn hit; but rather, when people have gotten used to all the benefits of a push-button society, of cheap, good clothes, of cheap, good food, and worst, when a slew of off-the-wall, mewling demands and silly cultural innovations foisted on the mainstream get considered as entitled.
We’re sketching a bad scenario on a possibly near horizon, just as one might denote a lethal tornado suddenly whirling toward one in Kansas or Nebraska. For the moment comparatively few are talking Taiwan, Taiwan, Taiwan; but they should!
The link here to … a Depression? Well already more and more people are starting to view the economy as worsening, almost by the day.
But I still think that few of us – me included – feels proactive enough about what words like recession really mean and constitute, and even moreso, the biggie, depression (or Depression, in order not to mix up this term with the psychological variety). We just don’t know – or don’t want to know – what it will really be like.
When Americans are hungry on a daily basis, and in their millions? When they feel hopeless, including about getting jobs? What will result?
One thing for sure is far more lawlessness and plain thuggery than we’re already seeing, especially in cities that even today have large crime problems, never mind if an authentic Depression wields its impact!
Depressions hurt? Of course they do. The major one, yes, the Great Depression of 1930 and persisting through that decade hurt plenty, too. But at least religious, familial and patriotic sentiments were pound for pound stronger then, as mitigating forces or even glue, if you will. And to reiterate, many Americans already had far less in terms of gizmos and such that we now take for granted. They’d often grown up poor, and that meant sans cellphone, sans air conditioning, sans cheap store-bought clothes, sans this, that and the other that we almost consider our inalienable right to have.
Well the next Depression would show us big time about such “rights” and what one “deserves,” even in America. No question that it would bring a massive spike in that brutality which already makes people flee to hopefully safer havens; but such havens would be ever harder to locate if an entire economy were to collapse.
To conclude, we could definitely have a real-thing Depression, and one more deleterious and civilization-busting than even the Great one beginning with the market crash of Oct. ’29. Are we really ready for such a possibly sorry state of affairs? On the whole it doesn’t seem so …
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
