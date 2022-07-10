In today’s atmosphere it’s something you almost don’t dare utter (and certainly not anywhere near Hollywood or Harvard). and that is? The likelihood that had Donald Trump remained president Putin would never have invaded, then destroyed great swaths of Ukraine, constituting one of the great tragedies of our time.
Of course this Russian honcho had long been testing the U.S., along with the entire West. His invasion of Georgia was one such step, as was his takeover of the Crimean peninsula.
Meanwhile, the democratic West being tested remained ambivalent, and that’s been a problem no matter who was at the helm politically. and one reason is a sense of history. Because obviously Georgia (Stalin’s area of origin) was an intimate part of Russia’s past; and so was the Crimea with its great naval base of Sebastopol, etc.
After Crimea, Putin went further, stirring things up in the Donbas, and starting a simmering war there as a kind of prelude. and yet for all that I don’t think he would have fought for the rest of Ukraine had a forthright president been occupying the Oval Office.
True believers might not agree, but Joe Biden is simply a politician, and in the more pejorative sense of the term. He plays the crowd, but deep down doesn’t care enough about serious matters, except when forced to do so. He only wants to fit in with confreres like Nancy, Adam et al. Fundamentally he’s weak, including in how as VP he and/or his son “worked rooms” abroad for cash. As mobsters do, Putin scented that Fredo-like weakness in this Biden from the moment he was inaugurated. Which only compounded Vlad’s more general view of today’s U.S. as decadent, and for that reason, worth testing.
Trump and Ukraine? Faced with the growingly scary situation there, he would certainly have been more proactive than Biden. Sure, as an old business negotiator, he’d first try talking toughies off the belligerent ledge; but once they acted out, he’d have been no fan at all.
And let’s face it (again historically): Putin did have points to make about Ukraine being a “made up country.” This ethnic entity was absorbed by Russia during the 17th and 18th centuries, and though it sometimes tried to wriggle away, only succeeded when the Soviet Union broke up circa 1990. In the process the newly independent nation gained territory that included a certainly disputable Crimea. There was, indeed, a longtime connection of that Ukrainian bread-basket and contiguous “Mother Russia,” if not always a happy one (think of Stalin’s inflicted famine that killed off millions of Ukrainians in the ‘30s).
Of course Mr. Trump was never much for such historical shading. The sole thing that would have gotten him steamed was this Russian bully set to clobber an underdog, killing women and kids galore, flattening hospitals, all that.
Would the Donald have provided Ukraine requisite military aid to make it a fair fight? For sure, and he wouldn’t have just promised; his administration would have delivered the materiel at “warp speed.” That’s the way he operated in business, and then as president, vigorously supporting the private sector in its frantic search for a Covid vaccine during a time of national crisis. and that’s how it would have gone had Putin tried graduating from threats to a full-fledged, sanguinary takeover of Kyiv and hinterland.
Would Trump have been skewered by the Dems for his trademark alacrity re such a threatened, desperate Ukraine? Of course. Many opposition party types would have foamed at the mouth had he shipped the very best to that beleaguered country in order to give it a sporting chance. He might even have been impeached yet again! But at least he would have done the right thing, and promptly, which is what the Ukrainians desired from the get-go.
That is again, had things gotten that far. Because Putin would likely have noted this resolute quality in the former Manhattan tycoon, and not tried a full-scale invasion in the first place, or certainly not in the massively sadistic way he did.
Ah well… So now we’ve had this Monsieur Biden in the top post, no forthright leader at all. Did his presidential personality play a role in this Ukraine war that’s indeed become the Great Tragedy of our time? Many believe so…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University
