For a long time Communist China took snide, concerted notice of a supposedly recalcitrant Taiwan, considering it merely a breakaway province belonging to the mainland power. This became particularly true after the turbulent Cultural Revolution ebbed, and a once ostracized “Red” China benefited from an American thaw during the Nixon years, along with legitimized status at the U.N.
But why has a possible invasion of the island democracy become such a “now” subject? I think the number one reason is the state of today’s America, and not least, its current presidency.
Many are afraid of even saying the word “Trump” out loud anymore; but one of that businessman’s obsessions was dialing back Communist China’s extensive pilfering of American intellectual or technical property (think simply of firms like Honeywell getting “knocked off” for decades). His idea was to make America more important and self-sufficient economically, and this China colossus less. Along with such policy issues in the Trump years were others, like forcing NATO members to pay more, punishing Iran for its continued, under-the-table nuclear program, hitting ISIS hard in the Mideast, which was done; and in general, making Americans (including its military) proud of the leadership emanating from Washington.
Now China sees a president trying to foist his party’s bloated “social infrastructure” bill on the country, one that will merely make it weaker and more isolationist, as it copes with simply how to pay for all this profligate spending. In sum, today’s Chinese leaders know the U.S. has enfeebled itself, and more and more, can only talk a good game in terms of its world commitments.
These Communist Party honchos aren’t stupid; they’ve witnessed the debacle in Afghanistan, and comparative American silence re the sad extirpation of democracy in Hong Kong. They know their “junk-grabbers” in space can now destroy American satellites with ease, and that they’re starting to surpass the U.S. on a goodly number of military fronts.
The number one reason Taiwan and its very existence are now so much on the line and newsworthy? American weakness, which Asia’s bully behemoth can easily scent out.
Maybe Japan, Vietnam, Australia and the rest will start hanging more together, riddled with their own fears of this truculent power and its long, bellicose shadow? Perhaps, but not with the requisite clout Washington could once threaten to use, and credibly. Maybe the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will deter China for a bit longer, just as the Nazis in 1936 tried to gloss over the true nature of their regime amidst all those foreign flags, representing nations which themselves hoped against hope re that ruthless dictatorship? I.e., that they wouldn’t eventually get in its militaristic path.
And maybe (as Admiral Stavridis and others have opined), Taiwan will be able to make itself a “porcupine” of sorts, not slam dunk for invading forces to digest easily? With mines laid plentifully along its shores, sophisticated missilry and such able to bring down incursionary aircraft, and so forth?
I’m no military expert, so don’t expect any sagacious take from this corner on such a subject. But I still think – as do many – that Taipei won’t be the key element in repelling this ever more probable invading force from across its distressingly narrow straits. Washington will, and has already been found wanting, very much so.
Can a possibly compromised and definitely weak Biden, along with his advisors do more than just talk the talk? Given that previous Afghan disaster (with the Taliban anything but in China’s military league)? Or given the hyper-appeasement seen daily on America’s chaotic, tragic, super-porous southern border, making Chamberlain’s appeasement seem picayune by comparison? Yes, given all that and more, China must be secretly scoffing at any words of encouragement the U.S. offers these days to a now threatened Taiwan.
Which is a gallant country, yes country! And one that does a magnificent job just at making (in painstaking fashion) the tiny slivers of computer chips on which much of the world depends. The Taiwanese deserve to be supported, fully supported. They deserve the right kind of America behind them.
But will they get that in time? And will it be sufficient? Many observers who are more informed on this topic than the present one have grave doubts on that score. So do I ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
