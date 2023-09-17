The drawn-out summer strike of screenwriters augmented by that of actors and actresses (if one can still say the latter) is part of a downward trend in Hollywood, a once radiant place that had already been sagging. Biggest problem there? The quality (or non-quality) of product put out by what’s pretentiously called “the industry.”
And now these poor rich kids posing as adults, these out-of-touch pretentiosos want more dough? Shaking raised fists, and in purposely ratty-looking, Zuckerbergian tee shirts?
Via this shutdown a growingly classless Tinseltown has dealt another blow to itself and its already tenuous existence. Increasingly irrelevant, these types who’ve been too insulated in their Malibu or Beverly Hills digs, swim in their pools, savor the sun, and hope the American public somehow sympathizes with their demands re AI, streaming, or residuals. Despite certain odd “polls” to the contrary, my thought is: how could it?
Of course these strikers ARE supported and encouraged by progressive oldies outside Hollywood, such as foam-at-the-mouth Bernie and what remains of his bros; and within it, by other retreads such as Fran Drescher (actors’ union head) and Rosie O’Donnell, both of whom once made a legitimate splash, but have become less relevant themselves.
Sure “The Nanny” was a fine sitcom in its day, compared to the run of today’s. So were O’Donnell vehicles like “A League of Their Own.” But that epoch is now vanished, done, kaput.
Not only is the “product” (when it gets done) wanting, but the stars, such as they are, work within a rigid ideological atmosphere in Hollywood, putting them clearly out of touch with many Americans, especially in the country’s heartland.
Less and less watched, once iconic awards shows like the “Oscars” still show all these earnest types bleating portentously about their hallowed status and relevance. Actually they matter less and less, including via this work stoppage that’s been non-moving to many of us ordinary yahoos.
Yet they keep kvetching like the pampered epigones of better days that they’ve mainly become. In a once famed American town, they’re for the most part cookie-cutter interchangeables, who keep trying to persuade us via their aggrieved flow of verbiage that they must be considered crucial!
Re this La-La Land strike, I bet lots of us have felt all along: Let it drag on! and on… Who cares?
Pre-strike Hollywood fare was already getting overly infantile. Look at the films that have been tops money-wise in America. Consider all the spin-offs, prequels, and sequels to what is often of questionable worth. Recently we’ve had offerings (admittedly better than some) like “Barbie,” but also such films as “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Meg 2: The Trench,” and don’t forget to expect another “Shrek” (is it now “Shrek 5?”).
There were once far more films that could appeal to all and sundry, crossing generational divides. One doesn’t have to list a lot off them to see that pictures like “The Ten Commandments,” or even “Kramer vs. Kramer” or Chevy Chase comedies of the ‘70s and ‘80s were very different from the plethora of fantasy garbage hurled at us during the last bunch of decades. That even includes the latest Indiana Jones edition, which was a comparative bust at the box office, and again, how many really cared?
But we’ve somehow got to develop empathy for the putative suffering of these spoiled strikers in California. Which is a big lift, at least for this observer. Thinking comparatively and historically, you know who I do feel bad for? The old screenwriters and especially the great, polished actors and actresses of yore who long writhed (and without recourse) under the tough, authoritarian, if tasteful grip of tyrants like Louis B. Mayer or Jack Warner. One thinks in this regard of the Avas, Lanas and Ingrids, and even the Bogies and Gables. But not of these verbose, self-pitying pipsqueaks in an increasingly troubled, irrelevant Hollyweird! Yes, in a place that was already going down and down … to the bottom?
Maybe before it reaches its nadir it would be best simply to relocate this movie-making capital to more a more sober place like Cleveland, Detroit … or even NT.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
