Foreign policy progressivism has often been high-minded, but sometimes rather short on practicality and prescience. Examples?
I was recently thinking of Cuba circa 1958-9. And how as a young pup, more into Mays and Mantle, I sympathized with Castro’s underdogs in the hills, squaring off against Batista and his corrupt regime. But the possibility of going from bad to worse? That I couldn’t see, and neither could most progressives of the time (a.k.a. liberals).
To many, Castro seemed initially like an American revolutionary in the line of Washington et al., fighting bravely for his country’s liberty. However, his victory ended up pure “Animal Farm,” or so it seems. Where the impulse toward equality (symbolized by Fidel’s own drab attire) paradoxically brought more inequality to Cubans than was even the case during the Batista era. And political repression, too. (Getting in with the Soviet “mob” helping greatly in that regard.)
In the same period France was at war with FLN terrorists in Algeria, a beautiful, prosperous colonial entity. American liberals like JFK backed these “freedom fighters,” despite their cruelty and dictatorial tendencies. But so did many progressives on the French mainland itself, particularly Paris intellectuals.
The result? De Gaulle finally gave up, handing Algeria to unworthy inheritors, who proceeded to chase out a million Europeans and make the nation (in Cuban fashion) go from putatively bad to far worse; and in most every way. Ironies? They keep nudging at one, don’t they.
This protracted Algerian conflict (rather than their earlier war in Indochina) was really the French equivalent of America’s Vietnam of the ‘60s. And there, too, American progressives of varying stripes played a role in how senselessly lethal that conflict in ‘Nam became, due in part, to crippling rules of engagement. If in be in, if out out should have been the rule. But it wasn’t. And that was partially due to idealistic pressures from the Left, not least American youth (think SDS, Yippies, etc.).
Then in the ‘70s, we can turn to a relatively decent Shah of Iran, confronted on one flank by Carter-era demands that he liberalize his country even more than was being done. And on another, by Khomeini-type fundamentalists, who thought the regime had gone too far in allowing freedom of expression, provocative dress, and other Western imports there.
So this last Shah was “sandwiched,” and gravely weakened by pressures emanating from both ends of the teeter-totter. One of them including American progressives of that period. Everyone of course knows the tragic result, one that’s been disastrous for Iranians (writhing under a savage dictatorship), and for those abroad who fear super-dangerous nukes landing in the hands of fanatics.
We can then turn to Iraq, and Gen. Schwarzkopf leading his “Desert Storm” charges to a quick victory over Saddam Hussein in early ‘91, then getting Iraq’s total withdrawal from Kuwait. Schwarzkopf was glad to comply with Pres. Bush, Sr.’s idea that going to Baghdad itself and toppling Saddam right then and there was beyond the campaign’s more limited objectives.
But again, was there liberal pressure involved here, too? Well, even if you read one Time magazine cover story after another through the fall of 1990, and leading up to this brief, decisive conflict, they keep on … warning, warning, warning. I.e., that the worst can happen!
In fact, without such pressures, maybe Stormin’ Norman, an adept general, would have been permitted to finish the job entirely and quite painlessly. With positive effects in the future, including on the terrible, prolonged Iraq war under the aegis of Bush, Jr. And the rise and rampant efflorescence of ISIS, the present shattered state of Iraq, its vulnerability to Iran’s mullahs, etc.
Will that do for examples, albeit ones sketched very briefly here? By the way, I don’t mean to be simplistically anti-Left in this piece, implying that only more moderate types make sense foreign-policy-wise. The inability to see ahead is a common human problem, no matter where one situates oneself on the ideological spectrum.
The only thing about Left-leaning (including socialist) politicians and pundits during the past 70 years or so is their high degree of passion and certitude, and an increasing tinge of self-righteousness. Which aren’t always useful traits when it comes to crafting foreign policy.
