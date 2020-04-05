I recently spoke to someone I admire, mostly Irish and originally from New England, then a fine nurse in a variety of clinics and hospitals including in New York State, ranging from pediatrics to hospice care to teen psychiatric, among different positions she filled more than competently. She’s also well read book-wise, and savvy on the latest via the internet; but by design owns no TV.
Which makes her a person who can examine with some distance what she sees as a certain media hype during the Covid-19 virus crisis here. Having consulted on the subject with medical pros, she heard enough and read enough from these experts to learn that for the most part, they also felt the media should have been more restrained from the get-go, simply presenting the problem and its ramifications clearly and objectively.
This lady believes our 4th-estate denizens in such large numbers now have great power, and that not everyone in that brigade has the rationality and logic they’re automatically supposed to possess. And you know what? I was glad to talk to her during this Great Fear of sorts, one that merely shut down an entire country! And glad, too, that she spoke of the oft-skirted fact that lots of this flu-like stuff emanates from China, and that every year they have a different virus or several.
Oddly, however, she didn’t call out their disgusting wet markets which probably started this health catastrophe. I.e., the piling up in horrid disorder and filth of bats, pangolins, etc. for public consumption. In an earlier conversation this vegetarian and animal lover merely said that that’s their way of life.
At least China’s habitually prevaricating Communist Party has started to critique this practice, though their recent ban won’t remain firmly in place. Given that the 20,000 or so wildlife farms there have brought large profits, and that already the Party has been trying to shift blame elsewhere, including via conspiracy theories. So that’s one strand which needs to be carefully addressed (by our media), as part of a series of serious second thoughts generally re China’s large impact on the Western world.
A second strand involves some historical or comparative perspective, including the fact that lethal viruses have started up as well in India, Africa, etc., not just Asia. And nearer to home, on how the H1N1 swine flu of 2009-10 was addressed with far less attention here, and despite a relatively large toll of American deaths, though obviously fewer than will occur due to Covid-19.
Sure, H1N1 hit young people more, while novel coronavirus has particularly hit the old. But why be so age-discriminatory? Death is death, and President Obama did avoid serious, emergency-type measures till the swine flu had already taken some 1,000 American lives, before ending with over 12,000 dead.
Where indeed was the now “old” media on this? Have we had a sea change in that sector over the last decade? Is there an “echo chamber” quality about now? Most basically, do we simply have too much round-the-clock media dinning at us, always looking for better and handier panic buttons to push in order to claim audiences? Grave as the present crisis is, that’s at least worth considering.
I thanked this fine nurse for offering me needed perspective as things in America went from bad to worse, and worse. And most centrally again: her view of the present crisis as at least partially one where the media led too forcefully and stridently, helping to impel those draconian closures of pretty well everything. And scaring doctors, too, due to suicidal and other problems in a wide swath of impacted patients and families they treat. Where as one said on TV (before Trump), the cure given mass lay-offs, etc., ends up worse than the disease.
Of course on the plus side, lessons learned both bureaucratically and medically, and disseminated by the media, will help in the future, the way the moon shots created useful technology for ordinary household purposes. Of course we needed more ventilators, protective gear, and so forth. But none of that addresses this larger problem of media overkill pounding at us in such a relentless fashion. Ah, like an octopus with myriad arms that keeps stirring every pot it can, day after day, and with no let-up in sight.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
