In a pithy Italo-Catholic manner, his family’s “other” center fielder, Dom DiMaggio, noted of Beantown scribes’ printed bile re his teammate, Ted Williams, that “they crucified” him. Period.
Well Donald Trump’s endured a crucifixion of sorts, too. And why?
First because he had the temerity to run for president, and as a true outsider disgusted by Washington rackets badly impacting the country. And second because he somehow won when he wasn’t supposed to do so.
Additionally, he was tall, handsome, a good father, the hubby of several beautiful, interesting women, and a successful businessman who’d added a lot to our urban landscapes (think the refurbishing of the Plaza Hotel, or of his skyscrapers, like a beauty I beheld a few years back in Chicago beside the iconic Wrigley Building).
As a non-politician, Trump also spoke quite well, and much moreso than the current occupant of the White House. And despite all he endured via flimsy FISA warrants, an expensive, drawn-out, and thoroughly unnecessary Mueller probe, impeachment proceedings on wafer-thin grounds, and so forth, Trump more or less accomplished what he wanted to do in a realm he hadn’t previously known well.
When you look at those accomplishments, who in their right mind could fail to support a southern border that was once a border? Who could fail to support his trimming of burdensome regulations and taxes that allowed business to flourish, including the energy sector, and which helped keep prices for most everything at acceptable levels under his watch? Inflation? Did you even hear the word during Trump’s time in office? Not very much.
Additionally, one could point to the ideological balance he brought to the Supreme Court via his appointments, pushing that body more to the center. Who couldn’t support that? (I know: most every progressive in the country!)
And when it came to an awful, costly, and lethal pandemic, who could fail to applaud how Trump laid it on the line re its probable Chinese origins, just as he’d confronted them regarding intellectual property theft, etc.? Who could fail to support how he kept slow-walking bureaucracy at bay, helping private concerns create vaccines in record time, yes, at real “warp speed?” Even snide Schiff, even the Bern managed to avail themselves of these jabs that became so quickly and copiously available.
Who could fail as well to applaud the Donald for giving full support to America’s military and its equipment, contributing to big victories over abominable ISIS (as hadn’t been the case under his predecessor)? That military sector projected such power and resolve that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine during Trump’s period in office. Nor were there any terrorist events of note in America back then. Spy balloons? Nothing at all like the gargantuan thing that sailed over the entire U.S., while Mr. Biden played it down.
In the volatile Mideast there was little civilian-destroying mayhem on the Israel-Palestinian front during Trump’s time in office, as had often been the case. The innovative Abraham Accords need to be mentioned here, too, bringing formerly hostile Arab countries to the table to craft friendlier relations with the Jewish state.
But as we speak, there are still numerous legal attempts to put this former president behind bars! and repugnantly so, given a real and palpable double standard regarding Hunter-Joe, etc. Not to mention Hillary and aides’ computer and cellphone “washing” (or bashing), and consequent deletion of many sensitive, classified emails; or her link to the phony, unvetted “dossier” that did so much harm to Trump and the country.
Yet the legal zealots persist in their obsessive hatred of this ex-president. Some have openly advertised their loathing of the man as they kept searching for crimes that would take him down! Unfairness? For certain.
And now we’re scarcely allowed to acknowledge anything Trump accomplished during his tenure in office. And then of course came his critiques of new, sometimes questionable, Covid-era electoral procedures in key swing states during the 2020 contest. On all that you’d better not hazard even a whisper of doubt, right?
Well you know what? However bad many think the Donald was, sometimes in life one goes from the proverbial frying pan into a hotter fire beneath. And it feels to many like we’ve done just that…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.