“Progressive” — is that still an accurate term for what it purportedly represents? Does even a term like “liberal” still cut it?
These once meaningful designations have been ground into rubble by the party of growing perversity, and one which should now have a moniker more like TR’s old Bull Moose aggregation. Drop the “moose” part, substitute another word, and you’re pretty well there.
Can this bunch today, its politicians and media lackeys, sling it? Only with the best! The most charitable way of putting it is creating a “narrative,” but that’s become something of a hollow euphemism.
Shooting the bull feels more accurate. The Dems’ wild, prevaricating tendencies were amply seen in one long fishing expedition after another mounted during the previous administration, all aiming to harpoon one Donald Trump, and continuing after he’d left office.
But worse than that is their baloney proffered in many other domains. One prime example is how their policies have destroyed anything like a functioning southern border. But in the name of specious “ideals,” or really non-ideals. Give those myriad illegals drivers’ licences, get ‘em to vote Dem as a compliant herd, and who cares about costs to taxpayers, the drug scourge killing off too many of our young, disease-spreading, potential terrorism, and so forth. Just spin it, OK? That’s become the power-besotted rule on that side of the aisle.
Another area that’s been fertile in Democratic meretriciousness is their energy policy, or more accurately, energy-hampering. Of course they’ve milked Russia’s war in Ukraine as an excuse there. Never mind that pre-pandemic gas prices, and naturally, all the stuff transported (food, construction materials, etc.) were dramatically lower under Pres. Trump, still an all-weather devil for the Left. At least he was a president who let America drill and pipeline the stuff to market.
And now? Maybe fat-cat “progressives” like Zuckerberg or Soros don’t need to care, given how much money they themselves have for fuel, fine edibles, and the rest. Nor apparently do politicos like AOC or Biden himself. Pilfering emergency oil reserves as a policy? That was absolutely awful to do, but really like a band-aid, and not much of one, either.
Of course when gas prices drop a little, this ideological bunch starts slinging it all over again. Light at the end of the tunnel sort of thing, recalling Gen. Westmoreland’s famed phrase re Vietnam. Never mind that prices at the pump are still far higher than necessary, along with most everything else.
Cut out this pipeline or that one, regulate what’s left of the entire sector into a state of confusion, and let “renewables” take over is supposedly the way to proceed. Renewables? The big question there remains: by WHEN? Spinning on the subject scarcely abates, despite the Dems’ actual and sorry record in this realm.
No question of course that more EV’s will help us all. But the costs are just too great. Except to these progressives, call ‘em what you will, who keep giving us “narrative” and ignoring real-world price tags.
As they do more generally on the ghastly problem of inflation, a word scarcely heard a few years ago. Their astronomical spending, including for unneeded, post-pandemic hand-outs, did the trick there, not the war on Ukraine. Before Putin’s invasion, we already saw inflation rising quickly from near nothing. But the BS factor on all this continues, not least from the Oval Office, whence a champion exaggerator sets the tone.
Their inflation-busting act? With an estimated 87,000 new I.R.S. employees to facilitate fleecing, most tragically, of small business? You think such measures, along with rate hikes, and more generally, your vacuous hype will eventually stem this powerful tide? No, they’ll keep us moving toward recession territory and/or stagflation, and which may well exceed the old ‘70s variety in its dangerous effects.
How much more such baloney in both pronouncements and policies can we take? Who’s actually imbibing all this? Who would want to? But I guess some, especially in places like Hollyweird, are still on board. Aiding and abetting in the process? No question…
Of course some of their progressive “grandparents” out there admired the Soviets, too. Another form of propaganda as well, and an analogy to be fleshed out more fully on another day. For now, let’s all just suffer … and swallow!
