There’s something marvelous and God-given about the dialectic of declining fall giving its last, warmish gasps in December versus the snap of Western NY winter circa Dec. 21-22, coming in right on schedule. With a bit more fall back subsequently? A little...
Because it’s all dialectical, right? Here I am talking of God, and now Hegel and Marx! Who famously disserted on opposite-type epochs or idea-systems jousting, in Marx’ case economically, until resolved.
And there is indeed, a real dialectical quality in Western NY seasons. Spring doesn’t just give up before summer kicks in; it goes down fighting. Ditto for summer moving into fall, and then autumn giving way to winter.
Of course this season – Christmas-New Years and beyond– has been and will be marred by yet another variant, and a catchy one. Omicron, Omicron: seems that’s pretty well all we’re hearing now.
But out of bad can come good? In this case maybe the omnipresent fear of Omicron can lead to more … excursions outside? More savoring of that lingering moon on clear, cold mornings and of Giacometti-like, leafless trees, and of the bracing air I unregenerately link not to Hegel and Marx, but again, to ... God.
Un-politically correct as that may be to aver. If you’re an atheist, fine. It doesn’t have to be God for you, because this is a democracy of varied opinions. But whatever one’s beliefs in this fine season, why not go out more, even when that biting cold seems far more forbidding than the cozy indoors?
It’s good for you, too? In the main, yes, but obviously you have to dress in layers, and not make the heart work unduly if that’s a problem for you. Exercise can never hurt, but the aesthetic savoring can also do you good as well. In the process, taking one’s mind off Omicron?
That in and of itself would be a marvelous benefit of enjoying this still young winter celebrating its uncertain victory over fall, after all their fighting in the corners. (You knew there’d be a hockey reference here, right?)
But really, you should feel somewhat safer and more exempt from Omicron when outdoors, or so I feel. Don’t ask me to produce a medical licence to support this assertion! And obviously I’m not referring to being stuck cheek-by-jowl with thousands in huge crowds.
I’m talking more of walks with maybe a couple of near and dear, or just yourself and maybe a dog in tow. Because there’s sometimes a gift in solitude. The great poets of yore – Keats, Tennyson, Emily D. – mainly did their stuff by communing solo with nature and their own feelings, right?
Maybe you’ll also hatch a poem or two out there, instead of chowing down on all the goodies inside, or punching at the remote. Maybe you’ll get an idea for a painting? Or maybe you’ll just feel better emotionally by embracing the specific beauty of winter (versus the non-winter of warmer climes so avidly sought in “normal” years).
This season doesn’t need to be privileged or highlighted over the three other beauties around here; but on the other hand, this savoring when Christmas lights sparkle, and even when they get taken down can’t hurt at all.
Especially in the Omicron winter of our discontent! When many pandemic-weary people must wonder – and have the right to do so – when there will be light at the end of the tunnel.
All the more reason, a double reason, to really make this wintry prettiness count, and to gratefully celebrate its inevitable victory over autumn, another beaut that already took plentiful bows on the seasonal center stage.
Now it’s the turn of ... snow? Yup, that, too! Try to ignore weather complaints you hear so often in these parts re the white stuff, and overly dire TV warnings, too, served up even by some of our veteran forecasters so prized here. And just enjoy the pretty alabaster landscape you behold when those flakes come petalling down in force!
And pray that things go better in the new year, and that Omicron decides to take early retirement (and without any severance pay)! And gets replaced by a harmless weakling? Wouldn’t that be a gift from above!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
