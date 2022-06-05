Vietnam War Veterans Day came March 29 and passed, and certainly some honored it. But that conflict remains to a degree a forgotten, and quasi-illegitimate one, too.
This despite the fact that the protective impulse re South Vietnam faced with a Communist insurgency and eventually, a full-scale involvement and invasion from the North was more noble than often thought. That same protective impulse would be a fine gift to today’s beleaguered, ruined Ukraine, not to mention Taiwan facing an invasion from the Chinese mainland opposite its flimsy straits.
This protective mindset went back to America taking the reins from Britain et al. during the post-WW II Cold War, seen in its strong response to the Berlin blockade, and of course in Korea, too. By the time of Vietnam, however, that whole ethos was getting critiqued in a major way by numerous intellectuals, and more generally, by the baby boomers, the generation mainly tasked with resolving trouble in ‘Nam via boots on the ground.
Sure there are fine books on this conflict, showing how horrid conditions were there. Some rival in intensity classics pertaining to earlier wars, such as Keith Wheeler’s “We Are the Wounded” on the Pacific theater of WW II, or Robert Graves’ “Goodbye to All That” on the trench bloodletting of a previous world conflict.
Re ‘Nam Tim O’Brien’s “If I Die in a Combat Zone” stays with the reader on a reluctant draftee of the late ‘60s serving there, one who saw up close how Soviet or Chinese-made mines could make each bush grazed a terrible, fear-inducing plant, indeed. One that could suddenly trip a delicate wire, and boom – gone were one’s legs and even worse. This happened ever more frequently by the later part of that conflict.
But of course those late ‘60s also saw a “soft drug” vogue in America spread to often reviled or ignored troops abroad, trying simply to survive in what became increasingly painted as an unwinnable, unlawful conflict. More generally, American hedonism went into high gear during the same era, knocking over traditional norms like so many pins in the bowling alley, and igniting a “do your thing” or “whatever feels good” mentality that’s only intensified in subsequent decades.
Sure WW II had its Swing, the Korean conflict its crooner music; but somehow, the Cream and Vanilla Fudge, Joplin and Otis Redding (the latter sitting by the bay, and in the song, doing zilch) – none of that seemed like the backdrop to a serious military effort at all. And yet, there was plenty of American seriousness in ‘Nam! It was indeed an important, and murderously lethal military involvement.
With, yes, the use of materiel like Agent Orange, which not only had a destructive influence on the enemy, but on many U.S. soldiers as well. I suppose that, too, is part of what delegitimized this conflict, along with all the naysaying and cynicism at home, the “hell no, we won’t go!” chants that ultimately became “main street.”
However, I still think Vietnam War Veterans Day is a significant way of remembering a conflict that deserves more of that now. Sure, it occurred mainly in the ‘60s, which even early in that momentous decade was bringing so much change, and lasting change, to American society and mores. For that reason, among others, it was not as easy fighting this war as the prior and also costly Korean conflict, which deserves its own memorializing, too.
I suppose one problem here pertains even to the current Ukraine: it’s hard for those in comfort and security, and with full bellies, and healthy lifestyles in, say, Palm Springs or even Cleveland to feel the terrible horrors that have befallen today’s Kyiv or Kharkiv, never mind Vietnam back when, now part of an ever dimmer past.
In a more general way we are maybe asked too often to remember and care, including via numerous TV ads showing the plight of animals stuck in cages, of children who need lip operations, and so forth. And yet, we should indeed try to care. And remember…
And above all, avoid simplifying or stigmatizing – not one Fondaesque bit – America’s tragic commitment in ‘Nam, and what so many of its soldiers gave there, including in too many instances their limbs, lives (over 58,000!); and yes, their honor, too.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
