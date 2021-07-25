Did I ever see the great Hank Aaron play in person? Possibly once in Florida spring training, when the visiting Braves played the Red Sox, and I was a kid down there on Easter vacation, and away from the cold north. Speaking of which:
A guy named Ted Williams who played for those Bosox was in the locker room one spring, and the story goes that he heard a crack of the bat so authoritative and unusual that he bounded out to ask who’d hit it. Before a scheduled exhibition game, it was this young guy in the cage named Aaron.
Who as most know, endured an awful lot in the old South just to make it, and in an era when thankfully, the NL was slightly more open to Blacks than the AL. Speaking again of Ted, Aaron in his masterful memoir “I Had a Hammer” (co-authored with Lonnie Wheeler) says he repetitively read Williams’ book-length guide to hitting a baseball. While realizing that he simply couldn’t do things that way himself.
Being choosy about balls and strikes wouldn’t have endeared umps to this Southern Black new to the majors. So Aaron learned to be something of a bad ball hitter, and also a guesser, able to make surprisingly quick adjustments even when fooled. In addition, he forced himself to hang in against bean ballers like the Cards’ Gibson or the Dodgers’ Drysdale, though noting that he’d rather visit the dentist than face the latter! But he became so dangerous against LA’s stellar staff that Koufax, Drysdale, and company dubbed him “Bad Henry,” and it was a compliment.
And then there was Aaron patrolling right field! And there, too, he was a stand-out, making next to impossible catches look easy, and doing so with a standard of dependability easily in the same league as the Pirates’ rifle-armed Clemente or the Tigers’ Kaline, among other top fielders at that position during the golden era.
But the name that kept coming up as a rival was the Giants’ famed center fielder, Willie Mays, who unlike Aaron, did everything with attention-getting panache. And who for a time many picked (pre-steroids) as most likely to break Babe Ruth’s career home run record.
Because Aaron was basically a line drive hitter to all fields, one who could hit for average, too. Some, however, felt he started to go more for the long ball once in Atlanta (from ‘66), where unlike in Milwaukee, the ball seemed to fly out easily in hot, humid summer air.
By that time, as an established star, Aaron started enjoying life down there more, too. And into the ‘70s he became an elder statesman admired by young Braves who followed an older era of Spahn, Matthews et al., on a team that had once astonished people by beating the lordly Yanks in the ‘57 World Series, Aaron’s only such laurel.
Some think “Hammerin’ Hank” prolonged his career simply by chasing Ruth’s hallowed record, and of course at a huge price. In today’s game there are fewer American Blacks than Latinos, and a far lower degree of overt racism. So that when Barry Bonds set the new record, before being besmirched by the putative use of supplements, he got less hate mail, and mainly re PEDs.
Whereas circa ‘73-74, Aaron received a ton of nasty missives and threats. He nonetheless persisted, passed Ruth, retired not too long after, and of course was a slam-dunk Hall of Famer, admitted not only for his slugging, but because he epitomized the grace of a versatile, all-round player extraordinaire. And one who generally made the difficult look easy.
Aaron stayed a civil rights icon as well, though I’m not sure what he thought about BLM or Antifa-propelled violence near to his death, which came in Jan. 2021. Growing up in the segregated South, he’d known real racism up close; but he also knew how to comport himself and do his job, really do his job!
We simply won’t have his era back, nor anyone quite like Aaron himself. All we can do is remember that he was right up there with the greatest of his time. While carving out a baseball career that was on a level and of a type all its own.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.