The new administration and supportive media brigade haven’t yet emphasized something that should never be on automatic pilot. And that is remaining proactive re the ever present threat of transnational terrorism. Vigilance regarding that ghastly “wild card” remains the sole way to go here, as in other parts of the globe.
Yet the principal “terror threat” American progressives have hyped was the tragically destructive, but one-off invasion of the Capitol in early Jan. Meanwhile, Covid and rampant unemployment continue providing distractive issues to be dealt with by Biden’s administration, and feature prominently in the media, too. Not to mention new policies on climate change, identity politics (making sure, if one may jest, that the diplomatic corps contains .62% Albanian-Americans), etc.
Gone is the former administration’s wall-building program, and its full support of ICE, and of law enforcement more generally. And not least, its complete backing of well-equipped, powerful armed forces, accompanied by trimming of senseless rules of engagement for its members.
However, big gains made during that administration against horrid groups like ISIS may not be forever. Meaning unfortunately that the words “terror” and “terrorists” may return with a jolt to our mainstream news, and become a major test for the new administration.
Meanwhile, many have derided or besmirched forthright types like Rudy Giuliani, who showed his bravery in legally going after the Mafia, and especially, as “America’s mayor” in the dazed aftermath of 9/11. Another name previously ironized and cynicized by progressives was Donald Rumsfeld, former Defense Secretary under G. W. Bush.
I didn’t finish Rumsfeld’s memoir, but one cogent line stands out from that book. Which is? That invariably “weakness is provocative.”
It seems to me that unless in a stimulant cloud, or simply prejudiced against all things Republican, any sane person could agree with that formulation. Weakness is indeed provocative to evil types, and it should be obvious that our current divisions and insular concerns do intensify an invitingly dangerous national atmosphere of drift and debility.
I certainly want to be wrong; but what if we do get some terrorist incident or several, and which rival 9/11 in intensity and effects? Maybe then – though again, let’s hope we can avoid such lessons – progressives now in the saddle may rue the fact that they’ve tarnished all things Trump in the land, and what his supporters stood for, particularly regarding national security.
Would it be too late by then to bring both sides of the aisle belatedly together, as occurred in Britain of 1940, facing the Nazis’ powerful onslaught of its vulnerable island? Or will it be sadly too late for such ecumenicism in the face of ruthless enemies?
For now we’ve ceded to many lightweights disserting on matters from within the well-ensconced fold of the Left. Will we start questioning that single-tracked optic, especially if terrorists of some stripe or other do find us appetizing targets? Maybe.
Though again, I wish it wouldn’t come to that. I fully want to be wrong in what I feel inside about these possible storms ahead. “You only know what you guess?” as Rousseau once put it. Well, I hope I’m guessing wrong about what I’m nonetheless starting to intuit about our parlous near future.
One problem in all this is of course the leader we’ve now got at the top. If Trump was anything, he was indubitably a fighter, seen in his trade deals, in making NATO members pay fair shares, etc. Potential terrorists around the world knew that about this former business person turned president.
By contrast Biden seems fortunate at times simply to be standing up or making sense. Afflicted by the downsides of old age he scarcely reminds one of a Churchill, or even of FDR during WW II.
But the main problem here is one of gross underestimation in the minds of myriad progressives, extending well beyond politicians in Washington. Along with a paucity of even recent historical memory. Too many Dems plus those in the media’s chattering classes seem to view “terrorism” as a hazy, abstract buzzword consigned to our past.
Which seems as foolhardy as one can be about the most serious wild card in the deck!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
