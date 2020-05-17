Not to duplicate what others have said about the simple virtues being rediscovered during the Covid contagion, I guess it’s fair to say that many of us experienced those intermittent positives (paradoxically stemming from solitude, lack of entertainment outlets, etc.), and in different ways. To give one example: a person I know who’d helped a lot of people in her work life, and now in retirement occupies an apartment on the shores of Lake Champlain has been onerously recovering there from Stage 4 cancer that brought terribly debilitating chemo and general weakening. Things that were once easy for her are now difficult.
And then came Covid, curtailing grandchildrens’ visits and the like. And consigning her to more loneliness, but which she used at least some of the time to plain savor.
As in? The nearby lake in her many moods, the birds, a freak April snowstorm poetically dappling the grass, squirrels she feeds; and just the onset of one season replacing another, but in a subtle, never predictable manner. She cited an aphorism penned by Einstein, to the effect that life either isn’t miraculous, or it’s nothing but! During this extended crisis (and her own) she chose the latter view, still capable of being surprised by our remarkable surroundings, including the great panoply of flora and fauna she feels need careful protection.
This lady likes to hit the internet, but not to peruse ephemeral junk. Instead she finds items like the fact that during the virus’ apex in China, skies (miraculously) cleared in many places, where only polluted smog had long prevailed. For the first time in a great while, ordinary Chinese could exult when they looked out and saw mountains they hadn’t beheld (if at all) in years. (The same clearing obviously occurred in great Indian cities like New Delhi, and even in London.)
This lady by the lake cheers for our fragile planet and is saddened by the human penchant for blithely wrecking it. As in Joni Mitchell’s old lament – and I paraphrase -- that we’re good at taking utopias (like once orange-perfumed LA), and putting in a slew of asphalt! My far-off friend is similarly appalled by the greed of her species and just what that’s done to so much of nature, and especially, the animals, ah, the defenseless ones, who used to be so nurtured by it, and can no longer automatically take such nurturing for granted.
Lucubrations aplenty, to use a fancy word, are what came to this lady during our drawn-out crisis and mass shutdown. Emotions, too, including ones related to her own past. Plus nagging regrets for not being able to help people in their hours and weeks of great need, as once she did, giving of her strength and compassion as from an endless cup to those who could benefit.
But still the miraculous day-by-day kept moving her. Me? Well I’ll give you one thing I did during all this time hanging heavy on one’s hands and shoulders: I found myself rediscovering in the realm of music.
I’d take out old albums, and songs I hadn’t touched in a long while, and I, too, came back thereby to simpler things and pleasures.
In sum, much to relish out there (or inside) during this horrid scourge like no other we’ve experienced in recent times. The virtues of simplicity, and of a simple life and pleasures? I don’t want to sound like the poor man’s Thoreau, but yes, there have been some paradoxical pluses emanating from all this.
To go with the many obvious minuses – biggies like economic dislocation on an unheard-of scale, brave nurses and other people in necessary jobs putting lives at risk on a daily basis, and on it goes. Knock at most any door to find the pain, right? I certainly don’t mean to be building figurative castles in Spain here.
Which brings back that old adage to the effect that neurotics build castles in Spain and psychotics live in ‘em! In other words, no good to flee so fully into these “simple pleasures,” smelling proverbial roses with such ardor that you’ve really removed yourself from reality. But all this may indeed turn out to have been for the lucky ones, and in varying degrees and ways, an interesting kind of break in the action.
Or so one hopes …
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
