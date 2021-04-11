My summer of ‘69 was a fine one. Having finished doctoral field exams, I could swim in Seattle’s Lake Washington and generally enjoy. The next year of research abroad wasn’t as good. Isn’t that the way of life?
As illustrated by the New York Mets’ unlikely march that year from baseball’s bottom reaches (in ’68) to the top, under manager Gil Hodges. Who then unexpectedly passed a couple brief years later, just before turning 48.
Art Shamsky’s “After the Miracle” (2019), with numerous memories from such as Tom Seaver and Cleon Jones, is a superb evocation of that stellar season. And of Gil...
Who was a key architect of this exploit. Each player quoted here agrees on him being not only a fine baseball man, but person and mentor. Hodges trusted his young charges and in turn, they trusted him, despite grousing about his unvarying platoon system (left-hand hitters appearing only against righty hurlers and vice-versa).
But for ex-Marine Hodges the team was all, and each person on the roster a cog in the wheel. He welded types with different personalities and backgrounds into an entity that gained ever more chemistry as the summer wore on. And also wore out the division-leading Cubs, who played regulars too sedulously and in hot day games (all there was back then at Wrigley Field); while Gil paced his, making depth a winner.
When he sprinted to the outfield (end of July) and yanked .360-hitting Cleon for not chasing a shot down the left-field line, he was conveying that everyone on his club was equal, even the stars. Many had underestimated this contingent that was always a laughingstock; but by mid-August they started gaining on the Cubs for good, a team-family not to be stopped.
As a former star himself on great Dodgers teams, Hodges also brought in luminaries like Furillo or Koufax to inspire his guys. Close shaves, miracle victories remained the Mets’ MO as they finally passed the Cubs Sept. 10, steaming to the season’s end as first in their division.
And Gil never changed patterns, even in big games, with his Mets now pitted against tough Atlanta for the pennant. The unheralded kept contributing, because Hodges never relied only on stars. Leading to a shocking New York sweep...
And thence to the Series, with the Big Apple now mad for its new darlings, up against a favored Baltimore team, featuring Frank Robinson, Jim Palmer, etc. And still Gil platooned, trusting his lesser lights to come through. Including Al Weis, a .215 hitter during the season, who became a phenom at the plate that Series against top Orioles’ southpaws.
After an initial-game victory, these O’s made the mistake of hurling patronizing barbs at the Mets, and did they turn things around! Hodges’ guys won Game 2 in Baltimore behind Jerry Koosman, always in Seaver’s shadow but a lefty some think Hall of Fame-worthy, too. New York’s third ace, Gary Gentry, a nothing hitter, helped win Game 3 with a 2-run double. And again, Gil trusted those whom other managers wouldn’t in high-pressure situations, such as bad-control (at least then) Nolan Ryan, who took over in the 7th with a save for Gentry.
In Game 4, before a crazed, overflow crowd at Shea, more miracles ensued, including Ron Swoboda’s sliding, low-odds snag in right off Brooks Robinson, on a liner that could have proved disastrous in a game knotted at 1-1 into the 10th. And again, Hodges followed his instincts with a Met on second, pinch-hitting for Seaver and ordering a bunt up the first-base line to elude vacuum cleaner Brooks at third. The bunt was so good that it was bobbled, the runner went all the way to score, and again New York fans were delirious from this 2-1 victory, pouring onto the field.
Now up 3 to 1, Game 5 saw the Mets’ Koosman off his normal stuff, yet Gil left him in all the way! As support, Kooz got Weis’ first homer ever at Shea, and a two-run shot from Donn Clendenon, and held on for a 5-3 win and the championship.
Hodges? He’d always been stern, but once told his wife that he considered these players as his own kids. And then? Their “dad” of sorts departed so young! I guess you do indeed have to seize such moments in time ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
