Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 67F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.