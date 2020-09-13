With today’s sports scene so muddled and “meagered,” its past grows rosier, due also to untimely deaths like that of Clifford Robinson, a long-time NBA fixture from Western New York. So I, too, have indulged in nostalgia, reading a 2020 memoir by Mike Eruzione, on how he and cohorts prevailed at the 1980 Olympics, via a hockey triumph that inspired a nation.
Eruzione had been reared in a warm, but strong New England-Italian family, similar to ones here. But at Boston U. in the ‘70s Mike didn’t do what hockey players do now – condition all year. Instead he worked tough outdoor jobs in sweaty summers. Then during the school year he put everything into helping a fine hockey program prosper.
It helps to have good parents and coaches. Eruzione had the former, and found the latter in BU’s Jack Parker, who really gave him an initial chance, then remained 40 years at his post!
Mike got a taste of his future by playing against the Soviets in the Worlds, marveling at their disciplined, dizzying passing game, till they’d undressed the last defenseman and gotten the right shot on goal. In another tourney he also encountered a brash U. of Minnesota coach named Herb Brooks, whose team pulled every trick in the book to win.
Once graduated, Eruzione failed to make the NHL, as he wanted to do; but instead, became part of a major hockey (and national) contribution, a shining moment in time that can’t be duplicated.
Skating like a madman, he barely made Brooks’ Olympic squad for Lake Placid, was unexpectedly named captain, then almost cut! This as Brooks agonized over the final 20 he’d play there. An obsessive type, Herb B. screamed constantly, practiced his guys to the point of tears, procured numerous warm-up contests against teams from top leagues; and above all, taught an entirely different game (that of “weaving,” with right wings going to the left side and vice-versa and really, all over the place). This to counter the styles of formidable Swedes, Czechs, and those seemingly invincible Russians.
Eruzione and buddies were flabbergasted by the pomp of opening ceremonies and an atmosphere of patriotic fervor co-terminous with the Iran hostage crisis. America’s hockey pups contributed to this national feeling by starting off with a tie against the Swedes (via a low-odds goal in the final minute). Bringing a rush of confidence that wouldn’t have come with a first-game loss.
There followed the heavily-favored Czech aggregation, like the Soviets, really composed of pros. But Brooks’ guys shocked this tough foe, zipping everywhere, snatching pucks, filling the Czech net, and winning by a lopsided 7-3. Like Stengel when the Yanks were winning, Herb then critiqued his charges even more vociferously! No resting on laurels, as the hungry U.S. club beat Norway, Romania, and by a small margin, West Germany.
Leading to the iconic medal round game of Feb. 22, 1980, against a Soviet machine which hadn’t lost even one contest at the Olympics in 12 years! How then did the subsequent “miracle” occur?
Let me brutally summarize from Mike’s account: 1. Family-type unity on the American team. 2. Sense of being on a roll. 3. Soviet underestimation, as well as comparative old age. 4. Closure of Herb’s practices to the media. 5. Bracing patriotism in the raucous crowds. 6. Defensive, puck-holding strategy. 7. Herb’s calm confidence in his troops. 8. Brash American physicality. 9. A great U.S. goalie to keep it close against a team that could score in bunches. 10. After a 2-2 first period, the continued sense that destiny was on America’s side. 11. Little pressure, given six months of prior hell endured under Gen. Brooks! 12. Down 3-2 by the third period’s start, Herb’s insane conditioning paying off with extra American gas in the tank. 13. Mike himself netting a big goal, making it 4-3 U.S. 14. The crowd going berserk in the last, seemingly endless 10 minutes, and a dispirited Soviet club uncharacteristically dumping or icing pucks. And then? The clock … somehow running out!
After a final victory over Finland (despite the latter’s superb goaltending), these young American pucksters and really, an entire country now had an improbable, David-over-Goliath gold. When hockey, and quite a few other things, were simpler, and maybe purer, too?
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
