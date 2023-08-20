Violence? There’s so darned much of it around these days one doesn’t even know where to start. There are just too many senseless killings of innocents, and more generally, far too much anger expressed or unexpressed. And people keep telling us more mental help pros will help stem this bad tide? That remains to be seen.
For some reason it makes one think of Sigmund Freud’s mature effort called “Civilization and its Discontents,” a book constituting a real departure for him. This was the pessimistic, post-WW I Freud who after all the horrors of that conflict taking millions of lives for no good reason despaired about what it said re, and what it meant for, humanity.
Freud’s earlier theories on human development had made him famous, but now he questioned his own dogmas, or at least broadened his perspective. He really began to wonder whether overcoming “repression” by letting the instincts unleash themselves was invariably a good thing, especially when it might lead to acts of violence, of which the “Great War” had already furnished so many tragic examples.
Too much conscience or what Freud called “super-ego” had perhaps been deleterious in his original view? But what if there was too little (simply think of the West Side of Chicago both during the Capone era and moreso, right as we speak!)?
Yes, all this does relate not only to WW I and its great effects (bringing Nazis and Stalinists as well); but to America as it unfortunately finds itself today. Yes, this is growingly a country without patience, a get-it-now, do-it-now America, and that includes via expression of terrible sadistic outbursts right when the mustard happens to rise inside! It’s a plainly awful situation.
Despite Freud’s initial take on the problems of repression, he would now see, I believe, that we do need more conscience today, more mental-emotional brakes to rein us in, yes, more virtue, more patience, call it what you will.
As he hit old age and saw a convulsed world around him after the worst war in history, Freud started to think so, too, and the heck with simply overcoming puritanical trammels on one’s character. (Previously he’d wanted freer self-expression in a variety of ways.)
Well so did we! We had the late ‘60s revolution, remember? Within that we had a sartorial revolution, a rock revolution, a drug revolution, a sex revolution, and eventually, long after that period, the internet revolution (bearing every form of human temptation and vice).
And look where we’re now at! Civilization (or what remains of it) and its “discontents?” Up the yin yang!
Freud himself didn’t solve this human conundrum or puzzle, but in a way the Nazis during the late ‘30s did so for him. In March ‘38 they invaded Austria, took control of Vienna, and knocked at the famed shrink’s door there. Apparently Freud tried to psychoanalyze the Gestapo out of its cruel intentions! Good luck with that...
In many human cases the awful result was incarceration and death, anything like a party atmosphere good and over. But for a fortunate Freud international pressure and aid got this celebrity out to England at the end of his life. However, four of his sisters did die in the Holocaust. Despite all his pioneering theories on psychoanalysis, humans were still plenty mean-spirited, and...
They are today! Yes, on this ever more barbaric side of the Atlantic as well. All the psychology in the world (and boy, do we have varied kinds, almost as plentiful as craft beers) – it doesn’t seem to be mitigating that trend at all. Once so cutting edge, psychology and/or psychiatry has plainly fallen short in this vital regard.
San Fran and people there just looting pharmacies or big-box stores at will? Chicago and gang shootings or carjackings almost every day of the year? New York’s subways no longer safe? You really think social workers and such will be able significantly to reduce all this mayhem?
Because even Freud, the mental health pioneer, was wondering the same thing in the twilight of his life. Better perhaps the old-time religion as a kind of brake on human behavior? But that’s another article …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.