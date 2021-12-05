So everything about European and British imperialism was bad, and the faster their holdings got decolonized, the better, right? So argued many intellectuals following WW II, and so runs the current shibboleth even now.
Except it didn’t turn out that way. A lot of these decolonized areas became badly messed up. Corrupt, authoritarian regimes have thrived from Uganda to Myanmar (Burma); not to mention growingly in once vibrant Hong Kong. Sticking with the Brits, their former Nigeria is now prey to horrid jihadists, featuring terrifying kidnappings of children that’s wrecking a country which already endured much instability.
Former French colonies like Algeria, and their “protectorates” of Tunisia and Morocco? The last two decoupled from France nonviolently in the ‘50s, while Algeria got its independence after a savage war with the mother country in 1962.
But all three have big troubles, reflected by the millions, mainly Arabs from the former French North Africa, who’ve fled to ... France itself! Which is having an ever worse effect on that country, too.
How so? Well the first generations of entrants to France weren’t so strong on Islam. Whereas many now are, or pretend to be. And in French public schools they blithely refuse history, music, or gym classes, along with certain lessons. They pressure teachers and it’s all a snub of the very fabric of a French republic, which back in the 1880s called for “laïcité” in schools.
I.e., if you wanted to indulge your religious side to the exclusion of public school values, you attended a private establishment (once overwhelmingly Catholic). The system worked quite well as France’s Third Republic gave way to a Fourth and Fifth.
No longer. As in a larger way, decolonization itself didn’t work as smoothly and neatly as mainly Leftist thinkers thought it would. And you can move to many parts of the world to see this.
Take formerly French-run Cambodia, gaining full independence, then spawning a horrendous Khmer Rouge, making today’s Taliban look like kindergarteners by contrast. With many from there or an erstwhile French Vietnam still running to France (when possible), too.
Or examine the former Belgian Congo, or Dutch Indonesia, and the list goes on. In an even larger, more theoretical way than simply empire equals bad/decolonization good: things that look axiomatic on paper don’t generally turn out that way.
We see this in the current mantra of infrastructure change, where true economists know it would be better in many cases to repair than to build something new at far greater cost than foretold (on paper). Take the idea of tackling climate change everywhere, and linking arms scientifically abroad.
With the Chinese? Are you kidding? You really think they’ll be above board and non-political on this issue, as they’ve been on “the” virus? Not to mention the Russians?
All great on paper, right? That’s the problem with intellectuals in general, and they’ve sure showed that (now that the dust has cleared) on this specific issue of empires and decolonization, too. Again, all simple in theory, but not in the real world.
How bad, in fact, was the Euro/Brit imperial effort? Both bad and good, bad in heavy-handedness, unfairness and sometimes, plain brutality; but good in ways too often skirted. Back in the day their notables connoted and conveyed a sense of authority. Did they abuse that authority? Sure. But were beneficial things also done under the sway of western colonialism? No question.
One key stat in place pretty well everywhere shows this well: in areas imprinted by the Dutch, French, etc., populations reliably soared. Why? Because European medical standards severely cut death rates, including via huge vaccination campaigns against diseases like malaria or smallpox. So did railways, which in, say, vast British India could bring foodstuffs to famine-ridden regions, and more promptly and efficiently than ever before. In the same colony widow murder was banned, and on it goes.
Not to mention the fact (an inconvenient one) that almost none of us would be here if it weren’t for intrepid colonial explorers! Yet “empire” is now one of those dirty words (along with a slew of others in this pc world of ours) that requires qualification, and isn’t getting it. Ditto for “decolonization.” And more’s the pity…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area schools including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.