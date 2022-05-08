The horrid Ukraine tragedy – with round-the-clock TV showing at least smidgens of the anguish befalling such worthy humans – has shone a huge spotlight on ... us. And our own worries and quandaries, mine and yours, that too often torment us in comparative paradise.
Family problems, relationship issues, gambling or stimulant proclivities, underwater mortgages, repellent neighbors, lack of raises at work, endless flipping at channels or computer-clicking that fail to provide nutritive value, rising prices at the gas pump – the list goes on and on. Not to mention health concerns which granted, are often serious ones; but sometimes, too, on the order of stubbed toes and hangnails!
We could even add to the above problems those accruing to people who’ve fled perennial winters, deciding to roost part or full-time on the Florida coasts or in sunny Arizona or California. I.e., ones who chose even more apparent paradises, then paid prices THEY shouldn’t have had to pay via hurricanes, forest fires, power outages and the like in such fine environs.
The 18th-century French writer Voltaire penned a short satirical novel, “Candide,” on a main character of that name and others who cross his path. And at one point he and one such pal locate a real Eldorado in the New World. But even though it’s a true paradise, they find they can’t stay there, and finally, they opt to leave.
And of course there’s Joni Mitchell’s well-known song about what seems to be LA-type nirvana (think once orange-perfumed swaths there with plenty of open spaces and lulling climate); then seeing it all covered with asphalt and parking lots, freeways that get overloaded to a standstill, and of course far too many people, plus crime and homelessness – yes, we can now add a lot to Ms. Mitchell’s old melodic rant.
Meaning that paradise ain’t always what it’s cracked up to be? Yes, but not only that. More to the point here, paradise, and really, all the marvelous, push-button, labor-saving devices, and ease-creating comforts found even in Akron, OH constitute comparative paradises, too.
And still there are problems! Still there are quarrels, and extended times of sheer unhappiness. But now they’ve been good and jeered at, so to speak; they’ve been heavily ironized, trivialized, and greatly out-bid by the real thing in an ennobled, rubble-strewn Ukraine that’s endured an ultra-murderous Russian assault. You think you and I have problems (and so often we think we do, fixating plenty on them): try those on for size!
One part of ours often being that we’ve been darned spoiled the past seven or eight decades since the Depression and WW II. So pampered that now even our young often eschew the outdoors itself on hot summer days, given ubiquitous home air-conditioning and princely digital amusements. Ditto for winter (it’s cold!)...
Versus this Ukraine under siege, where tragically women and children had to flee if they could on over-clogged trains to over-clogged borders and beyond; while husbands and fathers of all ages remained in their home country paying in blood, yes, severe human prices in this over-matched fight against Putin’s sadistic Russian forces, busy killing and maiming at will. And WE can’t even go outside for a walk when it’s hot (or cold)?
C’mon! Buck up! Stop being so insular and self-concerned (this sermon obviously delivered to myself as much as to anyone else).
Attenuate all this greed for ever more handouts. That goes for the sports world, too, where already coddled pros generally want even more for their “labors;” or for Hollywoodites also awash in dough and perks, bleating about this or that while living like royalty, and then some!
Get real! Really empathize with Ukraine. Feel authentically huge problems that could one day surface everywhere, even in protected, comfortable enclaves that have long seemed safe on this side of the Atlantic.
Stop knocking those who do try to protect against rising thuggery here as well. I.e., often derided, litigated law enforcement officials, fire fighters, etc. Don’t keep demanding the world at a click or two, and by two weeks yesterday. Think Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine! Then you’ll know at least cognitively, if not from bitter experience, what real problems are, and how they can snowball and multiply far beyond present-day kens to affect us all. And in truly disastrous ways ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
