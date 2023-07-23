There’s been recent agreement on the sale of Washington’s Commanders to new ownership, and plans for a new Commanders stadium as well. (In case some are wondering, that’s an NFL team!)
I realize the name sounds odd, but we do have to change longstanding monikers of this or that pro aggregation, don’t we? Especially ones relating to the Indian heritage in America, which everyone recognizes as terribly tragic, indeed.
But who’s pushed for all this? Yes, certain Native-American groups, but also many uppity, pretentious types with no such lineage, who’ve made self-righteous, progressive “protest” a vocation of sorts. Their insistence on politically correct change is now affecting larger and larger swaths of more than just sports teams, but all of corporate America, along with many individuals.
And what do us supine masses do as each new demand comes down the pike? We emit inaudible groans, considering all this inside an increasingly irksome parade of desiderata inflicted on us by people who mainly want attention.
Making it rather fun to be politically incorrect, that is, if you don’t live in a place like Hong Kong, whose poor citizens pay dearly for even giving off a hint of that. Or if you ain’t Fallon et al….
Anyway, I thought I’d be a bit obstreperous and indulge in some Cleveland Indians and Washington Redskins memories. Before they became respectively the Guardians and Commanders. Actually, some of these memories go back before my era, particularly the 1948 baseball season, when I was barely born!
That was the year the AL’s Indians tussled with a loaded Red Sox team to the final day, leading to a one-game playoff which Cleveland won. On that club there were great pitchers like Bob Feller, who’d lost over four years of prime career time in WWII. And one of the few Black players in the majors back then, center fielder Larry Doby. And a fine player-manager, Lou Boudreau, a shortstop extraordinaire who hit .355 that year and won MVP honors. All good enough to overturn the Sox by a slim margin, indeed.
Then came the Series pitting these Indians against … the Boston Braves! Talk about politically incorrect! The latter NL aggregation was of course slated to become the Milwaukee Braves in 1953, featuring Warren Spahn, Hammering Hank et al.; and then in ‘66 occupants of Atlanta, where they still reside with the old moniker of “Braves” holding on (for now).
Well, the Indians defeated the Braves in that ’48 Series four games to two … and now? Now EVERYONE’S being defeated and even clobbered by these blabbermouth battalions demanding such and such an alteration no sooner than two weeks yesterday!
None of which will do anything to mitigate the tragic elements of either American Indian history or that of American Blacks, nor of past discrimination in other realms. Will it?
What of football’s Redskins (now stuck with the unpopular “Commanders” label, one that due to trademark issues, may have to be altered yet again)? There I don’t have much history to obtrude, but do have an anecdote some might find interesting.
In the early 2000s at a Virginia hotel I bumped into George Allen, Jr., when he was running in a political race he ending up losing. Have you ever met a celebrity and don’t know quite what to say? All I thought to mention was the man’s father, George Allen, Sr., and how splendidly he’d done as a coach of … the Washington Redskins.
Which made his handsome son grow visibly serious and sad about that late dad, telling me he thinks about him every day of the year. I did wonder what such a fine coach would think today of all this politically correct altering of team names, along with so much else.
Which if constantly appeased will only continue at an ever more furious pace. While the rest of the world, an often tougher world, must be laughing at how fearful and acquiescent this America’s become!
One final note: it ain’t just the Atlanta Braves who have to fight all this, but even the Canandaigua Braves, using a longstanding team name (among many such) that New York law now dooms to extinction in any school where they still exist. Ah me…
