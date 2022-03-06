Sucking up to lying cultures in horrid countries like today’s Communist China or Venezuela, or to an extent Putin’s Russia has unfortunately become a progressive and sometimes Republican MO, too. Which is sad.
But of course already seen in the Western world during Auden’s “low dishonest decade” of the ‘30s, particularly regarding two totalitarian entities at opposite ends of the ideological spectrum, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, both expansionist, scary, and downright deadly to millions. Excuses galore were found for both regimes among the democracies, including in the U.S.
Excuses that also involved turning away from brewing trouble abroad, and hoping life would continue as is or was at home. And hey, there was the depression as well, one quite unprecedented in scope as a major, distractive problem.
Today’s excuses for ignoring? They certainly include continuing pandemic woes, via this “variant,” that one, the next. Plus huge problems at a much weakened southern border, which Democratic policies have brought on. And of rampant crime in the cities and how much to let law enforcement do its job to counter it. Why worry about prevaricating Iran getting nukes? Or equally prevaricating China preparing to gobble Taiwan (after its Olympics)? Why, indeed?
But hanging with the liars or even ignoring them ultimately leaves you on a sorry, isolated island of sorts. And ready to reap the whirlwind, i.e., disaster, or a series of them.
Look simply and for openers at how much slack has been given the Chinese and their lying over gain-of-function research in Wuhan, their lack of transparency re a probable lab disaster there, and the way they direct their own scientists to fudge or prevaricate on the subject (easy directives to follow, given that honesty over there can lead to odd disappearances, and regularly does). Or how little the tragedy of Hong Kong gets mentioned in our political circles.
Too much slack has been given as well to nations like corrupt Cuba, and that nuclear-bound, terror-supporting Iran. Not to mention the Taliban in Afghanistan, whose leaders speak nice but act abominably in a country now firmly in their grip, and a growing hive or haven for terrorists. The weakness of the Biden administration faced with all that is unfortunately palpable, sad, and truly tragic. By contrast even Chamberlain of the late ‘30s feels almost a King Kong on the international front!
Biden and the Far Left that mostly rules him (Sanders, AOC, etc.) seem to have forgotten how older progressives were liberal at home but much tougher and more uncompromising with bad apples abroad. We’re of course talking of types like Harry S. Truman, JFK, and the like. That kind of liberalism or progressivism is well-nigh gone.
So you just suck up or try to ignore these lying countries and/or civilizations, hoping their misdeeds and pressures won’t affect you too awfully. But by deluding yourself re those prevaricating entities, and also regarding more near-at-hand policies and problems (think the southern border, etc.), you’re well on the way, and unfortunately, toward replicating here what you tried so hard to skirt in far-off climes.
All this adds up to a state of plain and willful denial. And as many know from bitter experience, the powers of denial can be vast not only in political parties, but even within troubled families.
However denial about much of the world and its searing issues is even more critical than, say, turning one’s back on an abusive spouse or parent. Because this sort of ostrich syndrome is going to have an ever greater, more deleterious impact on all of us.
And again, besides foreign policy, we’re also countenancing a goodly amount of baloney just in our own backyard. Especially about the supposedly grave, pressing need for convoluted, Covid-era electoral procedures to be nationally set in stone and even ramified, so that vote count systems can perhaps be gamed. Or about the need to spend several trillions to fulfill pet items on a giant progressive wish list that could always be bid up even more in the future. Or about the afore-mentioned southern border and its myriad, largely unvetted entrants.
Placating lying cultures abroad and also those prevaricating about our own domestic “priorities” is a losing proposition, a mug’s game, and nothing else.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
