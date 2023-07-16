Sometimes historical analogies feel like they fit well with and help explain current events. But when it comes to the fate of Russia’s Wagner group, one shuffles a pack of cards featuring examples from the past, yet none seems to make full sense of what’s happened there and what the future may hold.
As we all know, those Wagner mercenaries were certainly vicious, and by their cruel bona fides (including sledge-hammering reluctant comrades) remind one somewhat of old mobsters eventually pitted against each other. Both types of contingents were reliably ruthless, and from the highest rung on down. No honor among thieves being the old rule, and with no angels to root for here, including in the recent June revolt that astonished the world, not least in Russia.
Besides American mob wars, one also thinks of China’s warlord era following the overthrow of its last monarch. There, too, these gangs were generally ruthless, if with variations.
They fought each other for turf, making their own law and rendering China from 1912 to the late ‘20s anarchic and unstable. Then, as in Putin’s current attempt at co-opting and absorbing Wagner, these Chinese bands were eventually melded, too, either within Mao’s Communists, themselves no wusses; or Chiang Kai-shek’s KMT.
One thing sure: the Wagner revolt was an authentic mutiny, which history shows occur mostly after a group of recruits gets pushed beyond its limits, unfairly so. This was seen in the Ukraine war, with Wagner charges increasingly chewed up as in a meat grinder, lacking sufficient ammo, and used as Russian cannon fodder, particularly in the protracted battle over Bakhmut, where thousands perished.
All of which brought them to an angry boil, particularly their head-shaven chief, Prigozhin, once Putin’s buddy, but now deeply miffed by what he alleged the Russian military and defense wonks were doing. Including putatively mining exits from Bakhmut and shooting missiles, etc. at these guys who’d constituted Vlad’s most effective fighting force!
If less murderous (so far), Putin’s subsequent actions also bring to mind how Hitler finally took on Ernst Röhm’s SA, moving against a swaggering entity that had violently supported the Nazi ascent to power, but which became a powerful rival of sorts. Movie buffs will of course think, too, of “Mutiny on the Bounty,” starting with the 1935 version featuring Charles Laughton as the nasty ship’s commander and Clark Gable as ambivalent leader of an eventual revolt.
Historical mutinies also include the most obvious one: Ruskis laying down arms in WW I and revolting against the Tsar. But another as well that convulsed a battered French army during the same extended conflict. Several years on, that army had already paid to the tune of about a million dead, most young and badly led by inept commanders like Joffre, who stayed conveniently far from the front but kept urging his men to assault German trench lines and machine guns. The result? Much human cannon fodder here, too, poignantly seen in French villages via memorials replete with names of the dead from that ghastly conflagration.
After Joffre’s departure Gen. Robert Nivelle spurned pleas for complete abandonment of such ill-conceived offensives. So in 1917 he hatched one more biggie, which failed miserably and became (as with Wagnerites this June) the straw that broke the camel’s back, producing a serious mutiny.
At least those French mutineers were indubitably the “good guys.” In the recent Russian case, things were muddier and more problematic. But I did find myself rooting (against my better instincts) for Prigozhin’s beleaguered toughies, who finally said “enough” to Putin and began marching on Moscow. Did I now consider them underdogs of sorts? Despite all the horrid atrocities they’d previously committed in Ukraine, plus the Mideast and Africa? Perhaps.
So there you have it with some historical analogies. But again, nothing quite computes when it comes to this Wagner phenomenon and its denouement, including likely retribution against sympathizers even in the highest echelons of Russia’s military. I guess history’s no perfect guide, right?
Naturally, too, new cream will inevitably rise to the top, including the vicious Chechens, whom Putin likes to employ. For one thing history does show and repetitively: there’s never a dearth of thugs to do the dirty work!
