First, I must warn you that I have great trouble knocking elderly Catholic ladies of the old school. I really do. My admiration for how so many carry themselves and for what they give to others is great, and well-nigh unconditional.
But Nancy Pelosi is an alumna of that background who in 2020 seems to merit less and less of that admiration. Not because she’s inherently evil, but rather, because she’s above all else, weak, tacking in political winds that seem convenient to her, and trying to be cool with...
Schiff, Nadler et al.? Are you kidding? Unfortunately, I’m not.
Few can forget this House Speaker muttering and grimacing on national TV, flitting manically through sheets of paper, while President Trump gave his State of the Union address; and then theatrically tearing up those pages of the speech copy she had in her hands. This silly demarche may not merit the ethics complaint Rep. Gaetz has filed, or the censure resolution he desires. But it boldly highlighted the colors of a True Follower.
Via such a stunt, Ms. Pelosi evidently wished to show independent judgment and strength of character, but instead, revealed how low she could descend trying to impress Democrat notables in the House, along with Senate lions like Chuck Schumer. In the process she did her party and country no good, and herself not much, either. Even late night talk show-meisters who mostly reserve their comic jabs for the president got some handy material there. One joked that at a prayer breakfast Nancy ripped up her pancakes, too!
Such Pelosi Pettiness became even more ironically out of it, when at the same time huge tragedies were occurring around the world. Yes, when some 60 million Chinese people were in the cross hairs of a deadly, fast-spreading virus that was wrecking lives aplenty. Great amounts of humans there were being confined to small apartments for weeks and weeks on end, deeply petrified about being infected, as in Camus’ “The Plague,” or even, it initially felt, like people trying to dodge the massive bubonic catastrophe during the Middle Ages!
Yes, Ms. Pelosi could at least have been cognizant of such things that mattered far more than where she chose so snidely to put her chips that night. She could have witnessed sad photos of brave, frantic Chinese doctors and nurses wearing so-called protective garb, but far over their heads in lethal, under-staffed hospitals, where tragedy upon tragedy kept multiplying, and where for virtually everyone, tsunami waves of fear precluded anything like living a normal life. (Given, too, that many places people normally went were closed.)
Heck, she could even have cared that early February evening about such as the poor lady right near her, weeping at the Trump event with son by her side, and still mourning the loss of her husband to an IED in Iraq. Or via trips home, she could have contemplated her own state of California, brimming with homeless enclaves that are themselves epidemics in the making (think the return of TB, typhus, measles, etc.); or just her own backyard of once sumptuous San Francisco, now a growingly disgusting, drug-filled mess!
But like Schiff and Nadler, whom Nancy follows somewhat like a pooch, she can only call out Trump, and for ... everything! Yes, everything! His speech? From start to finish it was all wrong! The economy hasn’t done quite well under his watch. He hasn’t cut business-killing regulations aplenty. He hasn’t made America somewhat more respected in the wider world. None of that, not a scintilla, was true. So this follower in fine lipstick apparently felt, as she so gallantly ripped away.
And again, in obvious thralldom to her Democrat Svengalis in Congress. When you want my opinion, she might even say, they’ll give it to you! That’s the current MO of this obedient, woof-woof Ms. Pelosi! That is the way of an abject follower, a spineless and dangerous one in such a high position of political power.
Psychoanalysis? Re the minuses of her protected background, including growing up quite a rich kid, and the only girl of seven kids? We could go on and on there, but briefly, a Sam Rayburn or even Newt this ain’t. And more’s the pity ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
