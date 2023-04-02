People should think before they spend, shouldn’t they? Not that I’m one to talk, horse sense about money not being one of my positive traits.
But on a national level in recent years there should have been more pondering before the drunken-sailor sprees we’ve seen. The Dems just felt they could pour trillions into this or that cherished program, and that their borrowing costs would magically remain about where they’d been for quite some time.
There of course is the kicker! Soaring inflation (which they’ve brought and wrought) has created steeply rising interest rates, resulting in a national credit card that’s growing ever dearer to manage and keep afloat. Prescience about all this has been anything like a strong suit for these D.C. notables with such extensive wish lists. So here we now are: as a percentage of GDP, borrowing costs are through the roof, yet slated to increase greatly as a key budgeting item (and headache) for the Feds, and you!
Is all this dangerous? Much more than many can now feel, especially if things worsen in the general economy.
With history of course providing many such instances of pecuniary improvidence leading to societal upheaval. One example is France’s insipid Louis XVI and advisors, trying vainly to service a gargantuan debt which via interest payments alone consumed roughly half the French budget in the 1780s. Yes, before the “deluge,” as his predecessor, Louis XV, had famously warned.
That huge debt load stemmed from maintaining and upgrading luxurious Versailles, and from the huge amount of money France had vouchsafed the Americans to fight their war of independence against the Brits. It got to the point where French people increasingly blamed the government for their economic woes, and where demands rose for real parliamentary checks on the king.
Snowballing into what became the French Revolution, and moving ever more extreme, till Louis himself was executed and a radical dictatorship took over. That’s what can happen when elites just borrow and can’t easily pay even the interest, let alone what’s owed.
Types who once haunted American race tracks when the mob was still a powerhouse could tell you a thing or two on the subject! On a much larger scale, does all this spending of trillions you don’t have also constitute a debilitating vice? No question.
And ours has increasingly become an age of vice, where what was once taboo or confined to places like Vegas has ubiquitously hit the mainstream. Think not only of the online gambling plague, but also the legalization of marijuana, and so much else I haven’t space to enumerate here.
And speaking of vice, think, too, of letting illegal immigrants in their millions do your Joe jobs that are now beneath a lot of people. Yup, there’s vice there, too. The Bible and a bunch of other moralists over the centuries had it right on this score.
And again, look at poor, doomed Louis XVI of France, his wife Marie Antoinette, and many of his countrymen who paid dearly, too. Or earlier, at stubborn Charles I of England, who also paid with his life, if for a number of other reasons (besides his spending habits).
In other words servicing the debt was tough for a number of monarchs, and now this ever rising cost of doing so in America should be one of our central concerns, too. Especially given the fact that a chunk of that immense credit load is owned by foreign nations like China.
Regaining the thread: should the Dems have looked before they leaped, i.e., before opening the national wallet like those proverbial naval types on the town? Should they have wondered at least a bit about their righteous tax and spend zealotry, seasoning such a policy with some common sense, and also a look back at previous economic history?
The answer is an easy one, and axiomatic. But then this party that so giddily took power has misused it in other domains as well. Think the Afghanistan withdrawal that wrecked so many innocent lives; think of the risible, highly dangerous southern border; think of “the” balloon!
And yes, of all this rising debt, too, and of the huge cost of “servicing” it, which is ultimately a problem for everyone, not least our grandchildren. and slated to grow even worse …
