Nothing stays the same and the sole thing you can bank on in history and life, too, is change, right? So let’s cut to the chase of this article, starting with a country called Germany. From the 1860s and into WW I, and far from least, through the Nazi era and a second world conflict, Germany was equated with militarism à gogo. To many that seemed, and tragically so, its most essential trait and raison d’être.
But after WWII a new, Americanized democratic-business model took hold, at least in Western Germany, and remained strong even after post-‘89 reunification. All those years it was taboo for Germans to evince any ideas of martial enhancement or growth of a war machine. Such policies would bring back goose-stepping Prussians, Hitlerian aircraft and Panzer divisions, and even Abwehr and Gestapo that had wreaked such pain and havoc on so many.
And now? In today’s Germany there’s a kind of symbiotic change afoot.
Meaning that the country still isn’t allowed, even by most of its citizens, to be overly militaristic; but contributing to the defense of Europe? and particularly to the defense (and offense) of a beleaguered Ukraine being unfairly assaulted and decimated by a vicious foe? Suddenly that’s become for many fully legit.
And it makes money, too! I.e., it honors the old business model of the Adenauer era and beyond, but also responds both to the exhortations of Pres. Trump (NATO members must open their wallets more); and to the weakness of the current U.S. president (when push comes to shove, will such a type really go to the mat and defend Europe?).
Which all constitutes a win-win of sorts for today’s Germany. This reunified powerhouse can feel altruistic when it comes to a Ukraine having to counter a bully, pulling itself together over and over to fight another day, despite huge losses; and badly in need of artillery shells, modern tanks, and so forth. But Germany is ALSO helping its own economy by all these good deeds, particularly when companies like munitions giant Rheinmetall see their stock soar, and when hiring and paying new employees to work round the clock becomes so imperative.
Do we need a new book on all this? I think we do. The model might be an old bestseller by Luigi Barzini, “The Europeans,” which might serve as a template of sorts.
And you know what? It wouldn’t be only on a changing Germany in this regard, or other European countries (France, Sweden et al.). But also on Asian powers like Japan.
There’s another country that was much more vicious than Putin’s Russians back in its period of imperial conquest before and during WW II; but which finally gave up due to the horrific atomic bombs, then opted in the same way as a defeated West Germany to use its industrial virtues in a business-like manner, and which saw it make great strides in that realm (think Toyota and Nissan, and much else we haven’t space to list here).
But now Japan, too, has to get over the taboo which the West imposed on it, and which it gladly embraced for many years. It, too, has to wonder, and seriously, about how well Biden’s America will defend it both from Chinese incursions (with Taiwan maybe only one domino leading to the next?); and far from least, the crazy North Koreans shooting missiles toward or over this island nation as if in a carnival of sorts.
In sum, Japan has also had to rethink its quondam views on military readiness, and of course is doing so in a bigger and bigger way. Can anyone sane (given the toughies in its vicinity) really oppose that development?
But how far should it go?
Hard to answer that policy question. All one can do is repeat the clichés with which we began here, i.e., that the world and its countries are doing some significant changin’. Shibboleths of yesteryear that were once safe and sound are becoming like stale old clothes in need of mothballs.
Don’t ask me how American leadership ought to deal with all this. But I would certainly like to read a new Barzini-type book on the subject!
