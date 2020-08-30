Some people are passionate about golf, and some once were, but just like to dabble now and then, and also savor the fine surroundings out there. I myself have now reached the latter category.
In an earlier life I was “colonized” into golf by a sports-besotted family. I found it pressureful to hit fairway shots over creeks 100 yards away and such. So anything that makes the game easier in older age is welcome.
And one such innovation came from COVID-19. Or really, it added to an earlier USGA change, which I at first thought jostled tradition too severely. And that was this business of being allowed to leave pins in or out while putting on the greens, undoubtedly to speed up play.
And then with coronavirus fear rampant, golf courses made an edict that you leave the pins in no matter what. With indecision out of the equation, you no longer have to wonder what’s best when putting. Plus they put these plastic/foam things in the hole and against flag poles. So after finishing, you don’t even have to remove the pin, bend, and fish your ball out of the hole. Now your putt just sits there, cushioned by this gizmo. The idea being to keep players from even touching the flag stick at all.
And you know what? I’ve come to accept this new dispensation. I’m learning that agonizing four-foot putts with bits of disastrous break are generally easier when not babied. Now you simply wham ‘em at the pole. And why not? This ain’t the golden era anyway, right? Bantam Ben Hogan with his classic devotion to the old game’s desiderata is no longer around to chide us.
Speaking of that former icon, back in the day I inherited my dad’s Hogan clubs. I’m talking the ‘60s, when woods were woods. And you know what? I’ll never play close to what I could with those old things.
Back then a 4-wood was the limit. Five-woods were just coming in and felt like cheating to me! Now they have these hybrids, which I’ve so far resisted for the comparatively few 9-hole games I play each year. But simultaneously, I can hardly hit 5-woods (metallic ones) off the fairway now, and even from decent lies! Sometimes I bail out with 4-irons. Which of course leave you short...
Make it easy on yourself? So says the old song that was once a hit. And now it’s become the MO of our entire civilization, or what’s left of it. Couch potato remote-punching. Computer surfing. Smart phones, etc. All easier and easier…
Have you got any answers for the dilemmas here? Re golf, I said that possibly out of bad comes good, because I do like this putting innovation noted above, given my age, etc. But what about when everything’s too wussed-up? Ain’t there something wrong there, too?
I.e., when players can’t touch the quarterback in pro football? When baseballs are juiced to fly and bats made of metal or in the majors, maple make them do so more readily than the old ones? Or beyond sports, when you can click away and order so much from Amazon? When you can do karaoke instead of learning instruments? When you can employ calculators instead of figuring 20 times 8 by yourself? When you can open cans or throw frozen vegetables into the microwave, and avoid more time-consuming cooking options? When you can use barbells instead of getting muscles by working the land or in construction? When...
This kind of list could obviously go on and on. And though I still have some of that old puritan ballast in me, I’m as hypocritical as anyone in this whole department.
So even if a bit guilty, I do salute this putting simplification brought to us via the pro circuit, then refined due to Covid. The heck with those hidden breaks on short ones! The heck with removing the pole to get your ball!
I do think this innovation may take for good, and why not? Less and less is what it used to be anyway. So happy par-hunting! And excuse me while I go out and buy a 9-wood, too.
B.B Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
