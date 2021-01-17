Jealousy is a terrible, ubiquitous quality in humans; and Trump-envy was a constant from the time he improbably won the presidency in 2016, then did quite well at it till the COVID-19 scourge hit. But that widespread wish to cut down our human redwoods came clearly to me in a PBS special aired close to the controversial 2020 election.
It was on both Trump’s and Biden’s pasts, with many “experts” interviewed, proffering some negatives on Joe’s early faux pas, but most truly mean-spirited re the Donald. And if not openly jealous, definitely wishing to give him feet entirely of clay.
One problem: Trump’s always been tall, handsome, and debonair. He’s married both gorgeous and good women. He has decent kids. He’s made mistakes in business, as all do, but has also accomplished marvelous feats in that world.
Whereas? Quite a few of these savants interviewed on that program were anything but comely. Some seemed grimly spiteful, flawed individuals. And with a need to trim the sails of an outsized personality many “citizens” have at the least found consistently interesting.
Analogously, a gaggle of Boston sportswriters, some aggressive drunks, would regularly skewer a New England (and national) hero of the ‘40s and ‘50s – tall, handsome, and also debonair Ted Williams, among the greatest hitters ever.
Since that era the fourth estate has obviously expanded like a rampant virus. After all, it’s a far easier activity than what either Trump or Teddy Ballgame took on in life. By the time of Trump’s presidency, we had a super-bloated media corps, with thousands of self-enamored types into knocking him for anything and everything.
Yes, what Trump and the late Ted have or had in common is being glamorous, hard-working, accomplished gents in fields that aren’t easy ones. While many smaller creeps (literally and figuratively) enjoy bowling over such types like 10 pins, yes, those who bite off and do more by far than the norm.
Both men had a certain swagger as they accomplished their jobs, a larger-than-life quality, and high work standards, arousing the viciously spiteful, especially in that yappy, attention-needing media brigade. Of course Boston scribes knew they could sell papers by giving it daily to Ted. And pundits working for CNN or the New York Times also wanted their outfits to get publicity and make dough any way possible via their inveterate anti-Trumpism. In both cases, these people knew any gotten-up controversy would do the job. Unfair? So what…
Whenever Trump fought back against what he called “fake news,” the much-abused wife got blamed. If only he’d just taken all the bile and prevarications like a mouse, why the world would have been a better place, or so ran the trope. But for both Ted and the Donald, it was really damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
Neither could stomach hypocrites. When fairweather types in the stands booed Ted, he decided early on to stop tipping his cap. Ever. Even when he hit a last dramatic homer at Fenway in his final career at bat on a heavy, late September day, he wouldn’t relent.
At least John Updike’s famed piece on that exploit showed some empathy there. Whereas most of today’s media corps rarely if ever manifested any toward Trump.
Well you know what? Cynicism just isn’t my preferred dish, striking me as a form of ersatz wisdom. Omnipresent cynicism toward our biggies diminishes us all.
In retirement Ted W. mainly kept away from baseball, except when pushed to manage in D.C. for a time. He cared much more about fishing, at which he also excelled. The Donald? He may keep caring some about politics, but probably more about beautiful buildings, etc. Both really earned their chance to do some relaxing after the war of sorts was over.
You know what? A lot of Americans idolized Ted. And millions (including millennials, some Blacks, you name it) loved Trump for his outsider’s freshness, his inability to bore, and how much he got done in the Oval Office, and in so short a time.
As for the large contingent of spiteful, self-righteous carpers? I’ll bet almost none ever feel a jot of regret for the way they treated him. Which is generally the way with envious little minds, and hearts. I do wish there weren’t so many…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
