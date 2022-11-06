It’s quite the norm when certain news articles compulsively cite Republican and Democratic sources to promote that elusive thing (so often just beyond our ken) called “fairness.” But what I find more irksome is when they quote, say, Chinese Communist sources on certain events – think especially catastrophes like Covid; not to mention Russian ones on the Ukraine (as in: we never shot any civilians, we never tried to flatten and wreck Mariupol, we never attacked a nuclear site, and so forth).
In the old days American news people didn’t tread quite so carefully and obsequiously, especially when it came to bullies like Herr Hitler, who today could probably get his meretricious say in, too (i.e., “we’ve never persecuted any Jews” and “we want no conquest of any European countries”). It’s not really necessary to cull all these denials from a variety of repulsive, lying regimes or regime-meisters. and yet seeing them quoted in the name of being two-sided has become a rote and truly ubiquitous phenomenon, and it often feels downright awful.
I mean people are already confused enough these days! Many of our young, in particular, have trouble knowing quite what they ought to believe. Government attempts to help in that regard via institutions like the troubled “Disinformation Governance Board” are worse than useless in this regard; they’re actually part of the problem.
We’ve heard the term “fake news” bandied about a good deal, and it’s doubly sad when Putin’s news lackeys use the term themselves, while slinging a lot of it themselves! Of course there are also fake feelings these days, too. But that’s another large subject in and of itself.
I just don’t see why we need to give power-hungry psychopaths any cred at all. Who cares what cover stories, excuses or outright fibs they proffer us? But unfortunately their naysaying and prevarication do have a seductive, deleterious effect.
Moving backward in time, look how many bright Western intellectuals on the Left swallowed Soviet propaganda during the ‘30s, and in some cases, even beyond. That’s another huge subject in and of itself, one that’s been dealt with in numerous books (though never better than via a lapsed Western Communist’s confessions – Arthur Koestler in his “The God that Failed,” which I highly recommend).
Of course Stalin’s now gone, but now we can substitute types like China’s Xi, who pretends to know nothing about disasters emanating from Wuhan and the like. Yes, it’s irksome to read his “alternate” theories on that ghastly subject.
But nothing, I suppose, compared to those poor souls forced to swallow such propaganda in these dictatorial countries themselves. Because one contrary peep in today’s China, or in once swaggering, vibrant places now under its sway like Hong Kong, and years of horrid prison sentences result. and that ain’t fake news! It’s plain tragic.
One already knew from afar about such horrors in China, Iran, Venezuela, and so forth; but it’s been rather shocking to realize (as it’s been pulverizing Ukraine and murdering in droves) that Russia, too, has now become a full-fledged dictatorship at home, especially when it comes to any critiques of its bellicose activity. I’d never really believed that the age of Putin and his oligarchs could be quite as heinous as was the case during the Soviet era (pre-Gorbachev). How wrong I was.
And yet we deal with such creatures! Many Tesla cars are made in China, inconvenient as that may sound to progressives who want only well-paid labor to do the work of cleaning up the planet.
Then of course there are clothes items galore, basketballs, and on and on it goes. and speaking of basketballs, the NBA really “wussed” when China told it to follow its party line abroad – or else.
And that’s one danger of these two-sided news items, where lying bullies and truth providers get equal time, and ethical fairness seems to reign (“seems” being the operative word). I’d love to say “why bother?” I’d love there to be real, not ideologically motivated fact-checkers. But for God’s sakes, no new DGB, OK?
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges, including Niagara University.
