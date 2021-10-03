What’s the old adage? That we “civilians” all have our own occupations and that of showbiz, too? I.e., many of us think – maybe more particularly as we age – that we could have been “contendahs” in one aspect or another of the fame-inducing life (TV, movies, Broadway, the music industry, you name it).
Speaking of TV, I now watch old shows I never even caught once when they were current (too busy getting up the ladder of life, I suppose). And they’re good ones, including “That Girl” starring a young, effervescent Marlo Thomas; “CHiPs” featuring many beautiful faces, it seems, in a more golden-era LA; and “McHale’s Navy,” all of which (given my previous callowness, I guess) have become finds of sorts.
And I now have an ambition – one that’s obviously come too late – of writing scripts for the latter sitcom of the ‘60s, given that I’ve discerned patterns of each and every plot there. Here’s the way it went week to week: first, McHale’s guys find themselves in deep trouble with Captain Binghamton (or “Leadbottom”), seeing no way out from what they consider an insoluble pickle, or series of them.
But then Ernest Borgnine’s McHale figures out a move that just might work to eradicate the problem. Of course he often declares it a long shot; but in the end it always succeeds. Problem’s solved, some bigwig, generally the admiral, congratulates the crew, and Binghamton ends up with egg on his face. But no matter: he and his sycophantic assistant will hatch something else next time out, or at least that aide will rubber-stamp it. Yes, another idea that will really rid him this time of McHale and his unruly mates. But never does...
In other words you just follow the formula, while orienting your own spin and riffs to the main characters, including over-the-top (before he glittered alongside Carol Burnett) Tim Conway. And even minor ones, like the recently departed Gavin MacLeod, attaining fame after “McHale” as the “Love Boat’s” captain in the ‘70s.
Shouldn’t be that hard, right? And that’s the sentiment that befalls us older wannabes, or at least some. To this rough effect: Why did I knock myself out so much at my own trade? To cite Marlon again, I coulda been a contendah, and in the big time. With a gorgeous house out in La-La Land, on the Cape, or in Vail. I could have met all the beautiful people. Pulled down big dough. Etc.
Just by following the patterns, right? Which certainly helped make hits. Is that so difficult? And yet I recall Artie Shaw calling his Swing era rival Glenn Miller too predictable jazz-wise and wanting, in effect, to follow the same kind of formula I’ve discerned on “McHale,” etc., and on many of his records.
But that critique notwithstanding, givens are givens. All our métiers had ‘em, too – things you had to do to be right in that particular domain you’d chosen.
And of course there were probably downsides even in Hollywood of yore? On Broadway? In Nashville? And in numerous lives associated with all that? No question.
Little things like booze, then grass and coke? Backstabbers galore? Travel or marital woes? And much else? Absolutely. Even the Beatles broke up, didn’t they? Even Artie dumped his fine clarinet at 44. Staying in that realm, even Brian Wilson, genius of the Beach Boys, nearly killed himself in the ‘70s, with stimulants and extreme corpulence.
Yet despite those caveats, I still would have liked to do scripts for “McHale’s Navy!” Not as the person I was back then, but as one who now has more time to see these “givens,” and what helps make such TV or cinematic products appear seamless, ineluctable, and above all, enjoyable. If sometimes corny, too.
But hey, that era – or let’s say eras – are gone, aren’t they. And one has gotten older oneself! More precisely, “too soon old, too late schmardt,” I suppose.
Perhaps best and healthiest is to be satisfied with the life and career directions one did select. But still, one coulda been … a contendah! Along with many others nursing similarly suppressed ambitions.
And yes, the proverbial grass is or was greener? (The problem of course being that one still has to mow and weed it. And watch for drought…)
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
